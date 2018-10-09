Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Two thirds of smartphone users use security software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:14am CEST

WIESBADEN- Approximately two thirds (66%) of the 52 million people aged 10 years or over in Germany who are regularly online and use a smartphone for private purposes equip that device with security software or services such as anti-virus and anti-spam software and firewalls. Drawing upon results of the year 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that smartphone users protect their device for example by using security software that is automatically provided together with the operating system. Further measures taken by users include subscribing to or installing security software.

For further information:
Information service on income, consumption, living conditions,
tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 88 80,
contact form

Press release in other language

to the top

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aWeak German trade suggests meagre growth in third-quarter
RE
08:27aBumper harvest gives English winemakers extra fizz
RE
08:23aIMF cuts world economic growth forecasts as import tariffs, emerging market issues bite
RE
08:19aUK's summer spending spree cools in September - surveys
RE
08:14aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Two thirds of smartphone users use security software
PU
08:14aGERMAN EXPORTS IN AUGUST 2018 : +2.2% on August 2017
PU
07:41aMalaysia's finance minister says 'foolish' to stick to earlier fiscal goals
RE
07:34aAsia shares hit 17-month low, China lets yuan slip
RE
07:33aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages
PU
07:31aAsia shares hit 17-month low, China lets yuan slip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3Oil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : announces Vision 2025 targets for transaction volume, revenues and EBITDA
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.