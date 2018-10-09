Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Two thirds of smartphone users use security software

WIESBADEN- Approximately two thirds (66%) of the 52 million people aged 10 years or over in Germany who are regularly online and use a smartphone for private purposes equip that device with security software or services such as anti-virus and anti-spam software and firewalls. Drawing upon results of the year 2018, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that smartphone users protect their device for example by using security software that is automatically provided together with the operating system. Further measures taken by users include subscribing to or installing security software.

