Destatis Federal Statistical Office of Germany : Year-on-year decline of 2.3% in public debt at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2018

WIESBADEN- The debt owed by the overall public budget (Federation, Länder, municipalities/associations of municipalities and social security funds, including all extra budgets) to the non-public sector amounted to 1,934.4 billion euros at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Based on provisional results, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that debt declined by 2.3%, or 46.5 billion euros, on the same period a year earlier. Compared with the first quarter of 2018, debt was down by 0.8%, or 14.7 billion euros. The non-public sector comprises credit institutions, the remaining domestic sector (for instance private businesses) and the remaining non-domestic sector.

Basic data and long time series are available in table Debts owed to the non-public sector in the GENESIS-Online database.

