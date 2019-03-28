Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Destiny Pharma : Exercise of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Exercise of Options

Brighton, United Kingdom - 28 March 2019 - Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antimicrobial drugs, which address the global problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), today announces that it has issued 75,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') following an exercise of share options by a former employee.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, with dealings expected to commence on 4 April 2019 ('Admission').

Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 43,765,195 Ordinary Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure of 43,765,195 Ordinary Shares as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc

Neil Clark, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO

pressoffice@destinypharma.com

+44 (0)1273 704 440

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell

destinypharma@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Philip Davies / Will Goode, Corporate Finance

Andrew Keith, Healthcare Equity Sales

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

finnCap Ltd(Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash /Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

About XF-73

XF-73 is a synthetic anti-microbial active against all tested Staphylococcus aureusstrains, including drug resistant strains. By acting via a cell-surface mechanism it affects the bacterial membrane permeability and integrity, leading to cell death. XF-73 has already been through five successful Phase I/IIb clinical trials showing rapid antibacterial action. In standard microbiology studies XF drugs have demonstrated a unique no/low resistance profile that means that XF compounds have the potential to deliver novel drugs that are clearly differentiated from traditional antibiotics where resistance limits their utility.

XF-73 is being studies for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infections. In the US, there are approximately 40 million surgeries per annum alone where the patient is at risk of a post-surgical infection. However, within this large population there are particular groups who are at an even higher risk of infection due to the nature of their surgery or the procedures and/or their specific hospital environment in which they are treated. These higher risk surgical procedures include cardiovascular, orthopaedic and other complex surgeries. Destiny Pharma estimates that this totals approximately 14 million US surgeries per year, with this figure set to rise within the context of an ageing population.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is an established, clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that represent a new approach to the treatment of infectious disease. These potential new medicines are being developed to address the need for new drugs for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, often referred to as 'superbugs'. Tackling anti-microbial resistance has become a global imperative recognised by the WHO and the United Nations, as well as the G7 and the G20 countries. For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DPLO
GL
02:46pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Africa | Advisory notes on the requirements for children travelling through South African ports of entry
PU
02:46pCISCO : Unleash a more dynamic network – IP Fabric for Media
PU
02:46pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : PM Makes Another Bid To Bring Her Withdrawal Deal Back
PU
02:46pForesters offers Emergency Assistance to members in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin
GL
02:46pRandash Auto Center Partners with Dealer Spike for Superior Online Presence
GL
02:45pSchlichter Bogard & Denton Achieves $55 Million Settlement in Historic 401(k) Case against ABB
BU
02:45pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CAG
GL
02:44pAM BEST : 's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Fraudulent Water Claims
BU
02:43pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
5EASYJET : Passengers stranded after Iceland's WOW air collapses

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.