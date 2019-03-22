Log in
Destiny Pharma : Notice of Full Year Results

03/22/2019 | 07:20am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Destiny Pharma plc
('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Notice of Full Year Results

Brighton, United Kingdom - 22 March 2019 - Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antimicrobial drugs, which address the global problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), will announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Tuesday 9 April 2019.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 9:30am BST on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at the office of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc
Neil Clark, CEO
Shaun Claydon, CFO
pressoffice@destinypharma.com
+44 (0)1273 704 440

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell
destinypharma@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Philip Davies / Will Goode, Corporate Finance
Andrew Keith, Healthcare Equity Sales
+44 (0)20 7894 7000

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)
Geoff Nash /Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance
Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is an established, clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that represent a new approach to the treatment of infectious disease. These potential new medicines are being developed to address the need for new drugs for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, often referred to as 'superbugs'. Tackling anti-microbial resistance has become a global imperative recognised by the WHO and the United Nations, as well as the G7 and the G20 countries. For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:19:08 UTC
