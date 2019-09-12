Log in
Destiny Pharma : Notice of Results

09/12/2019

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Notice of Interim Results

Brighton, United Kingdom - 12 September 2019 -Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antimicrobial drugs to address the global crisis caused by antimicrobial resistance (AMR), will announce its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Monday 23 September 2019.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 9:30am BST on Monday 23 September 2019 at the office of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc

Neil Clark, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO

pressoffice@destinypharma.com

+44 (0)1273 704 440

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell

destinypharma@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

finnCap Ltd(Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash /Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners(Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is an established, clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines from its XF Platform that represent a new approach to the treatment of infectious disease. The company's lead programme is undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial and is targeting the prevention of post-surgical hospital infections including MRSA. The XF drug candidates are being developed for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections caused by antibioticresistant bacteria, often referred to as 'superbugs'. Tackling anti-microbial resistance has become a global imperative recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations, as well as the G7 and the G20 countries. For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 06:11:06 UTC
