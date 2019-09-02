Destiny Pharma : XF Drug platform data presented at EuroBiofilms

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Destiny Pharma XF Drug platform data to be presented at EuroBiofilms

Data part of collaboration with Cardiff University to identify safe and efficacious compounds with a reduced anti-microbial resistance profile

Brighton, United Kingdom - 2 September 2019 -Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel anti-microbial drugs which address the global problem of anti-microbial resistance (AMR), announces that data from its collaboration, 'Evaluation of XF Drugs as Antibiotic Resistance Breakers', with Cardiff University is being presented at the EuroBiofilms conference, in Glasgow, 3-6 September 2019.

The poster, entitled 'Evaluation of the novel XF Drugs: Potent antibacterial drugs with Twin Mechanisms of Action', is being presented by Dr Emma Board-Davies, Post-Doctoral Research Associate, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University. The data looks at the potency of Destiny Pharma's product platform, including XF-73, XF-70 and DPD-207, against a range of the critical, infection causing bacteria.

The research programme, 'Evaluation of XF Drugs as Antibiotic Resistance Breakers,' is a two-year project examining the use of the Company's novel XF drugs to prevent, control and eradicate life threatening bacteria or 'superbugs' without generating resistance. It is funded by the UK-China AMR grant fund set up by Innovate UK and the Department of Health and Social Care with the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology at the beginning of 2019.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is an established, clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines from its XF Platform that represent a new approach to the treatment of infectious disease. The company's lead programme is undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial and is targeting the prevention of post-surgical hospital infections including MRSA. The XF drug candidates are being developed for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections caused by antibiotic‑resistant bacteria, often referred to as 'superbugs'. Tackling anti-microbial resistance has become a global imperative recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations, as well as the G7 and the G20 countries. For further information, please visit www.destinypharma.com

About XF-73

XF-73 is a synthetic anti-microbial active against all tested Staphylococcus aureusstrains, including drug‑resistant strains. By acting via a cell-surface mechanism it affects the bacterial membrane permeability and integrity, leading to cell death. XF-73 has already been through seven successful Phase I/II clinical trials showing it is safe and delivers a rapid antibacterial action. In standard microbiology studies XF drugs have demonstrated a unique no/low resistance profile that means that XF compounds have the potential to deliver novel drugs that are clearly differentiated from traditional antibiotics where resistance limits their utility.

XF-73 is being studies for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infections. In the US, there are approximately 40 million surgeries per annum alone where the patient is at risk of a post-surgical infection. However, within this large population there are particular groups who are at an even higher risk of infection due to the nature of their surgery or the procedures and/or their specific hospital environment in which they are treated. These higher risk surgical procedures include cardiovascular, orthopaedic and other complex surgeries. Destiny Pharma estimates that this totals approximately 14 million US surgeries per year, with this figure set to rise within the context of an ageing population.