Destiny Pharma announces appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Dr Jesús González brings extensive experience in the clinical development of anti-infectives, as the Company prepares to initiate a Phase 2b trial for lead asset

Brighton, United Kingdom - 26 September 2018 - Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antimicrobial drugs, which address the global problem of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), today announces the appointment of Jesús M González Moreno, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Company, with immediate effect.

Dr González is an infectious disease expert with more than 11 years' experience of working within global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to design, coordinate and execute clinical development plans for anti-infective drug candidates. His experience spans from early and late clinical development to medical affairs and preparation for marketing authorisation submissions. Dr González most recently served as Global Clinical Development Director at TiGenix SAU in Spain, where he was responsible for the overall development strategy for Cx611, a stem cell treatment for sepsis secondary to community-acquired pneumonia, including the design and implementation of its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Prior to that Dr González worked at Basilea Pharmaceutcia in Switzerland as Medical Science Liaison team leader, responsible for the global medical plan for anti-infectives. Dr González also held a number of medical director roles at AstraZeneca within their Infection division, where he contributed to the development strategy, was responsible for the coordination and implementation of Phase 2-3 trials for novel antibiotics and collaborated in regulatory fillings globally. Additionally, Dr González worked as Regional Director of Medical Affairs in Antibiotics & Antifungals for Merck&Co and MSD, responsible for the development and implementation of regional medical and scientific strategy for these anti-infectives in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Canada.

Dr González is a licensed physician with a medical doctor degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Spain. Dr González also received a master's degree in Statistics and Study Design for Research in the Health Sciences from the Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona. Dr González completed his postdoctoral fellowship in emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Department of Defence, Maryland, US.

Neil Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Destiny Pharma, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Dr González to the senior management team as our new Chief Medical Officer. Jesús brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the clinical development of anti-infective drugs, from early stage development through to regulatory submission. Dr González' proven track record will be invaluable to Destiny Pharma as we continue to progress the development of our novel XF drugs to address antimicrobial resistance and I look forward to working closely with him.'

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is an established, clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that represent a new approach to the treatment of infectious disease. These potential new medicines are being developed to address the need for new drugs for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, often referred to as 'superbugs'. Tackling anti-microbial resistance has become a global imperative recognised by the WHO and the United Nations, as well as the G7 and the G20 countries. For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com