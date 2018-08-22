Destra Capital Investments and LCM Investment Management Announce Distribution Deal for Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund

Destra Capital Investments LLC (“Destra”) and LCM Investment Management
LLC (“LCM”) today announced an agreement for Destra to sub-distribute
the Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund (MSFDX/MSFYX/MCFDX/MSFIX)(the
“Fund”) to the wholesale channel effective immediately.
“Destra is excited to partner with LCM and expand the distribution of
this unique investment strategy,” said Dominic Martellaro, Chief
Executive Officer of Destra. Destra Capital Investments LLC, a
broker-dealer registered with FINRA, will distribute the Fund to
brokers, advisors and financial intermediaries.
“We are pleased to have Destra representing the Fund and look forward to
expanding the offering of this sophisticated, endowment-based
alternative investment process to the financial advisor community,” said
Mark C. Scalzo, LCM Chief Investment Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager of
the Fund.
The Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund, a closed-end interval fund, is
designed to pursue total return opportunities with an emphasis on
income, by investing in alternative investment strategies and vehicles.
The Fund’s strategy is highly differentiated from the current interval
fund marketplace because it brings active management to multiple
alternative asset classes in an endowment-style framework, including
providing access to sophisticated strategies and investments generally
not available to the public.
The Fund’s principal distributor is Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Destra Capital Investments LLC, will serve as a sub-distributor of the
Fund.
Contact
For more information about Destra, LCM or the fund, contact Rob Watson,
of Destra Capital at rob.watson@destracapital.com 877-855-3434.
About Destra
Destra Capital connects financial advisors and their clients with
innovative investment strategies, in uniquely positioned products from
experienced asset managers. At Destra, we take the long view, setting
our goal to rise above fleeting market statistics toward the opportunity
for long-term returns.
About LCM
LCM Investment Management, LLC (“LCM”) is an SEC registered investment
advisor specializing in multi-asset investment solutions with an
emphasis on alternative strategies. In total, LCM manages roughly $600
million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management.
Important Risk Information
1Pursuant to Rule 23c-3 of the 1940 Act, the
Fund must make a quarterly repurchase offer of at least 5% of the Fund’s
outstanding shares. The Fund’s Board of Directors will set the actual
level of the quarterly repurchase offers. It is possible that a
repurchase offer may be oversubscribed, in which case shareholders may
only have a portion of their shares repurchased.
Please read the prospectus for more complete information, including
risks and objectives before investing. Investing in the Shares involves
certain risks, including loss of principal, that are described in the
“Risks” section of the prospectus, including the following:
The Fund’s Shares will not be immediately listed on an exchange in
the foreseeable future, if at all. It is not anticipated that a
secondary market for the Shares will develop unless the Shares are
listed on an exchange. Thus, an investment in the Fund is not suitable
for investors who might need access to the money they invest for several
years or longer.
The Fund may decline to accept any subscription requests for any
reason regardless of the order in which such subscription request was
submitted to the Fund in a particular subscription period.
NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005360/en/