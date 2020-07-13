Detail of significant Enforcement Actions Mar-Jun 2020

Detail of Significant Enforcement Actions by SBP Mar-June 2020
(Rupees in Million)
|
Sr.No
|
Institution
|
Nature of Offence
|
Action Taken
|
Monetary Penalty
|
1
|
United Bank Ltd
|
Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,
Asset Quality, FX Operations, Corporate
Governance
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.
|
137.001
|
2
|
JS Bank Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the areas of CDD/KYC, FX Operations
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
71.417
|
3
|
Meezan Bank Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.
|
81.060
|
4
|
Faysal Bank Ltd
|
Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,
Asset Quality, FX
Operations
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.
|
96.128
|
5
|
The Bank of
Punjab
|
Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,
Asset Quality, FX Operations, Corporate
Governance
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.
|
286.333
|
6
|
Habib Bank Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
204.217
Detail of Significant Enforcement Actions by SBP Mar-June 2020
|
Sr.No
|
Institution
|
Nature of Offence
|
Action Taken
|
Monetary Penalty
|
7
|
MCB Bank Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
158.474
|
8
|
National Bank Of
Pakistan
|
Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,
Asset Quality, FX
Operations
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.
|
269.810
|
9
|
Bank Alhabib Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
46.802
|
10
|
Habib Metropolitan
Bank Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
22.805
|
11
|
Bank Alfalah Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
40.305
|
12
|
Askari Bank Ltd
|
Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC
|
In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
29.814
Detail of Significant Enforcement Actions by SBP Mar-June 2020
|
Sr.No
|
Institution
|
Nature of Offence
|
Action Taken
|
Monetary Penalty
|
13
|
Bank Islami Ltd
|
Procedural violations in the area of FX Operations
|
In addition to penal action, the bank has been advised to strengthen its process related to FX operations, in order to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.
|
11.517
|
14
|
Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank
Ltd
|
Violations in the area of AML/CFT
|
Penal and administrative action taken against the bank. Moreover, the bank has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions and take disciplinary action against the delinquent officials.
|
81.500
|
15
|
Zarai Taraqiati
Bank Ltd
|
Violations in the area of AML/CFT
|
Penal and administrative action taken against the bank. Moreover, the bank has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions and take disciplinary action against the delinquent officials.
|
147.250
Note:These actions are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and does not constitute a comment on the financial Soundness Of the entity.
Disclaimer
State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:15:08 UTC