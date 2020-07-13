Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Detail of significant Enforcement Actions Mar-Jun 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Detail of Significant Enforcement Actions by SBP Mar-June 2020

(Rupees in Million)

Sr.No

Institution

Nature of Offence

Action Taken

Monetary Penalty

1

United Bank Ltd

Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,

Asset Quality, FX Operations, Corporate

Governance

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.

137.001

2

JS Bank Ltd

Procedural Violations in the areas of CDD/KYC, FX Operations

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

71.417

3

Meezan Bank Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.

81.060

4

Faysal Bank Ltd

Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,

Asset Quality, FX

Operations

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.

96.128

5

The Bank of

Punjab

Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,

Asset Quality, FX Operations, Corporate

Governance

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.

286.333

6

Habib Bank Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

204.217

Detail of Significant Enforcement Actions by SBP Mar-June 2020

Sr.No

Institution

Nature of Offence

Action Taken

Monetary Penalty

7

MCB Bank Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

158.474

8

National Bank Of

Pakistan

Procedural violations in the areas of CDD/KYC,

Asset Quality, FX

Operations

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes to avoid recurrence of such violations.

269.810

9

Bank Alhabib Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

46.802

10

Habib Metropolitan

Bank Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

22.805

11

Bank Alfalah Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

40.305

12

Askari Bank Ltd

Procedural Violations in the area of CDD/KYC

In addition to penal action the bank has been advised to strengthen its processes related to CDD/KYC, to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

29.814

Detail of Significant Enforcement Actions by SBP Mar-June 2020

Sr.No

Institution

Nature of Offence

Action Taken

Monetary Penalty

13

Bank Islami Ltd

Procedural violations in the area of FX Operations

In addition to penal action, the bank has been advised to strengthen its process related to FX operations, in order to avoid recurrence of such violations in future.

11.517

14

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank

Ltd

Violations in the area of AML/CFT

Penal and administrative action taken against the bank. Moreover, the bank has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions and take disciplinary action against the delinquent officials.

81.500

15

Zarai Taraqiati

Bank Ltd

Violations in the area of AML/CFT

Penal and administrative action taken against the bank. Moreover, the bank has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions and take disciplinary action against the delinquent officials.

147.250

Note:These actions are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and does not constitute a comment on the financial Soundness Of the entity.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:42aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 28
AQ
03:42aABB LTD : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
03:41aAVES ONE AG : Supervisory Board appoints Sven Meißner to the Management Board for a further three years
PU
03:41aJUL. 13, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO-BOND MARKET) : List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 1.5 billion (The Metropolis of Tokyo)
PU
03:41aNOVATEK : Reports Preliminary Operating Data for the Second Quarter and First Half 2020
PU
03:39aATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
RE
03:39aCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : PRÉNUMBRA® - CLINUVEL's Second Afamelanotide Formulation
AQ
03:36aGILEAD SCIENCES : JGBs slip as stronger equities dent safe-haven demand
RE
03:36aHELICAL : And ashbycapital agree a new £140m secured development facility for 33 charterhouse street, london ec1
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Judith Wiese appointed Managing Board member and Labor Director of Siemens AG
2UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
4WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Banks Brace for Lending Hit to Profits -- WSJ
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy PM Conte says latest proposals over Atlantia insufficient - media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group