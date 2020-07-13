Detail of significant Enforcement Actions Mar-Jun 2020

Sr.No Institution Nature of Offence Action Taken Monetary Penalty

13 Bank Islami Ltd Procedural violations in the area of FX Operations In addition to penal action, the bank has been advised to strengthen its process related to FX operations, in order to avoid recurrence of such violations in future. 11.517

14 Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd Violations in the area of AML/CFT Penal and administrative action taken against the bank. Moreover, the bank has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions and take disciplinary action against the delinquent officials. 81.500