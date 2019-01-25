Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Archer Daniels Midland, Annaly Capital Management, Santander Consumer, ITT, Waters, and Kelly Services — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), and Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), and Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 23rd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY (ADM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Archer Daniels Midland's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue of $15,800.00MM vs $14,827.00MM (up 6.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.34 (up 179.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue of $60,828.00MM vs $62,346.00MM (down 2.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.18 (up 28.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.62 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC (NLY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Annaly Capital Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Annaly Capital Management reported interest income of $816.60MM vs $622.55MM (up 31.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.31 (down 6.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Annaly Capital Management reported interest income of $2,493.13MM vs $2,210.95MM (up 12.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.39 (down 1.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.14 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. (SC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Santander Consumer's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Santander Consumer reported revenue of $1,929.71MM vs $1,794.16MM (up 7.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.64 vs $0.55 (up 16.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Santander Consumer reported revenue of $7,031.57MM vs $7,067.90MM (down 0.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.30 vs $2.14 (up 54.21%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.71 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ITT INC. (ITT) REPORT OVERVIEW

ITT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ITT reported revenue of $680.60MM vs $645.00MM (up 5.52%) and basic earnings per share $1.27 vs $0.99 (up 28.28%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ITT reported revenue of $2,585.30MM vs $2,405.40MM (up 7.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.29 vs $2.09 (down 38.28%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.57 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WATERS CORPORATION (WAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Waters' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Waters reported revenue of $578.02MM vs $565.58MM (up 2.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.84 vs $1.71 (up 7.60%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Waters reported revenue of $2,309.08MM vs $2,167.42MM (up 6.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $6.46 (down 96.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.72 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

KELLY SERVICES, INC. (KELYA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kelly Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kelly Services reported revenue of $1,342.40MM vs $1,328.80MM (up 1.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.59 (up 42.37%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kelly Services reported revenue of $5,374.40MM vs $5,276.80MM (up 1.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.84 vs $3.10 (down 40.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.41 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

