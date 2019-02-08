Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hess, Vi, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Knoll, and Viavi Solutions — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 6th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

HESS CORPORATION (HES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hess' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hess reported revenue of $1,828.00MM vs $1,644.00MM (up 11.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$2.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hess reported revenue of $5,466.00MM vs $4,762.00MM (up 14.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$13.12 vs -$19.92. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.24 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

VIACOM INC. (VIAB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Vi's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Vi reported revenue of $3,090.00MM vs $3,073.00MM (up 0.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $1.33 (down 39.85%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Vi reported revenue of $12,943.00MM vs $13,263.00MM (down 2.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.27 vs $4.69 (down 8.96%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.45 and is expected to report on November 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. (MMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marsh & McLennan Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Marsh & McLennan Companies reported revenue of $3,504.00MM vs $3,341.00MM (up 4.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.77 (down 28.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marsh & McLennan Companies reported revenue of $14,024.00MM vs $13,211.00MM (up 6.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.91 vs $3.41 (down 14.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.06 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC. (KTOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported revenue of $159.40MM vs $157.10MM (up 1.46%) and basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported revenue of $751.90MM vs $668.70MM (up 12.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$0.99. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.30 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

KNOLL, INC. (KNL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Knoll's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Knoll reported revenue of $327.74MM vs $291.26MM (up 12.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.39 (up 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Knoll reported revenue of $1,132.89MM vs $1,164.29MM (down 2.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.66 vs $1.71 (down 2.92%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.25 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. (VIAV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Viavi Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Viavi Solutions reported revenue of $268.50MM vs $190.90MM (up 40.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Viavi Solutions reported revenue of $880.40MM vs $811.40MM (up 8.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs $0.73. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.65 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

