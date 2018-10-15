Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on LifePoint Health, Carter's, Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, ServiceNow, and Chimera Investment — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT), Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT), Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 11th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

LIFEPOINT HEALTH, INC. (LPNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

LifePoint Health's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, LifePoint Health reported revenue of $1,569.80MM vs $1,594.80MM (down 1.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.35 vs $1.06 (up 27.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LifePoint Health reported revenue of $6,291.40MM vs $6,364.00MM (down 1.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.57 vs $2.90 (down 11.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.70 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CARTER'S, INC. (CRI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Carter's' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Carter's reported revenue of $696.20MM vs $691.75MM (up 0.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.78 (up 2.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Carter's reported revenue of $3,400.41MM vs $3,199.18MM (up 6.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.31 vs $5.13 (up 23.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.70. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.04 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. (LECO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lincoln Electric's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lincoln Electric reported revenue of $790.05MM vs $626.86MM (up 26.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.05 vs $0.93 (up 12.90%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lincoln Electric reported revenue of $2,624.43MM vs $2,274.61MM (up 15.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.76 vs $2.94 (up 27.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.39 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (CTSO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cytosorbents' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cytosorbents reported revenue of $5.76MM vs $3.57MM (up 61.39%) and basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cytosorbents reported revenue of $15.15MM vs $9.53MM (up 59.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.46. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.38 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SERVICENOW, INC. (NOW) REPORT OVERVIEW

ServiceNow's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ServiceNow reported revenue of $631.06MM vs $448.26MM (up 40.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.33. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ServiceNow reported revenue of $1,933.03MM vs $1,390.51MM (up 39.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.87 vs -$2.75. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.53 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION (CIM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chimera Investment's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Chimera Investment reported revenue of $306.44MM vs $288.64MM (up 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.56 (up 3.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chimera Investment reported revenue of $1,138.76MM vs $934.07MM (up 21.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.62 vs $2.93 (down 10.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.16 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

