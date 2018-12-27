DetermiNews: The Best of 2018 in Source-to-Pay and Contract Management

Happy Holidays and Best Wishes for 2019!

Top leaders all have one thing in common: they have very eclectic tastes when it comes to what they read and what they're interested in. Which pretty much describes all of you, based on the wide-ranging entries on our list of Top 10 Resources for 2018 in source-to-pay and contract management as defined by you.

What resonated the most are topics in procurement and contract management, followed closely by strategic sourcing. Curiously enough, you are simultaneously very interested in cutting-edge stuff like AI and machine learning, as well as the nuts-and-bolts of how to show value creation right now. That forward-looking pragmatism bodes well for industry trends around technology. It also gives us plenty of cues and clues as to what you'd like to see from us in the year ahead. Rest assured, we will do our best to oblige.

Please feel free to contact us with any comments and suggestions concerning content, and if you'd like to contribute a blog or participate in a webinar or podcast. We'd love to hear from you at scb@determine.com