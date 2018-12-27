Log in
DetermiNews: The Best of 2018 in Source-to-Pay and Contract Management

12/27/2018 | 12:00pm CET

Happy Holidays and Best Wishes for 2019!

Top leaders all have one thing in common: they have very eclectic tastes when it comes to what they read and what they're interested in. Which pretty much describes all of you, based on the wide-ranging entries on our list of Top 10 Resources for 2018 in source-to-pay and contract management as defined by you.

What resonated the most are topics in procurement and contract management, followed closely by strategic sourcing. Curiously enough, you are simultaneously very interested in cutting-edge stuff like AI and machine learning, as well as the nuts-and-bolts of how to show value creation right now. That forward-looking pragmatism bodes well for industry trends around technology. It also gives us plenty of cues and clues as to what you'd like to see from us in the year ahead. Rest assured, we will do our best to oblige.

Please feel free to contact us with any comments and suggestions concerning content, and if you'd like to contribute a blog or participate in a webinar or podcast. We'd love to hear from you at scb@determine.com

Great Expectations

How users drive CLM solution innovations that impact bottom line results. Watch Now »

Sourcing Shakeup

Forget everything you know about strategic sourcing. Read On »

AI Reality

Separating fact from fiction to understand the practical impact of AI. Watch Now »

Auto Motivation

Three benefits of an integrated and automated contract management process. Read On »

Ageless Intelligence

Are you doing enough to unlock the value in your procurement data? Watch Now »

Value Generator

Run your numbers to see how much more procurement ROI you can gain. Download »

Game Plan

Agility is making procurement influential instead of reactive. Read On »

Healthy Ecosystems

Best-in-class organizations leverage cloud technology to turn data into intelligence. Watch & Download »

Take Five

Contracts are assets; optimize your process to maximize the value they represent. Read On »

Monetize Optimization

Minimizing risk and maximizing savings means optimizing contracts. Download »

Disclaimer

Determine Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:59:03 UTC
