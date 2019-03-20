Determine : Explores the Many Advantages of a Fully-Integrated Source-to-Pay Cloud Platform in Live Webinar, 3/26

Carmel, IN - March 20, 2019 - Determine, Inc. (OTCQB: DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will present a live webinar - 5 Ways a Source-to-Pay Platform Helps Create More Value for Your Organization - hosted by Sophie Pope, Director of Customer Success and Ollie Young, Senior Solutions Engineer at Determine, Inc. on Tuesday 26 March 2019 at 1PM GMT | 2PM CET | 9AM EST.

5 Ways a Source-to-Pay Platform Helps Create More Value for Your Organization is designed to give Procurement, AP/Finance and IT professionals a deeper understanding of how the many advantages of a fully integrated source-to-pay platform can help add increasing value, efficiency and effectiveness across an organization.

According to CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence from Ardent Partners, 44% of CPOs list the drive to 'improve the use of technology' by investing in new systems and/or improving current ones as their major goal and strategy currently. That is significant, and it means that many Source-to-Pay professionals are searching for SaaS solutions to help them get their Processes Under Management.

This live webinar from Determine will provide attendees with five of the most important criteria to consider when moving to a cloud platform - either from point solutions, homegrown tools or manual processes.

According to a recent McKinsey benchmark, most organizations 'waste three to four percent of their overall spend on excessive transaction costs, inefficiency and noncompliance.' Depending on your company's spend level, that can represent an enormous amount of money. But by eliminating that 'spend leakage' with a robust, automated and integrated end-to-end source-to-pay process on a cloud platform, you can substantially increase your cost savings, overall ROI and the impact on your bottom line. We look forward to sharing our insights on the best way to achieve those goals.'

- Gérard Dahan, Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Determine, Inc.

Webinar topics include:

How to navigate the landscape of platforms, suites and solutions available for source-to-pay, source-to-contract, procure-to-pay processes

The benefits of an integrated source-to-play platform vs. other models

The increased value that can be created throughout the purchasing process

Benefits to help build a business case for implementing an integrated source-to-pay platform

The webinar is of particular interest to professionals in Procurement, Contract Management, and Finance - CFOs, CPOs, Finance Directors and Controllers.

Online registration for the webinar is still available.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (OTCQB: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

