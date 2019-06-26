Determine : Hosts P2P Starter Kit Webinar and Demo

Learn What Every Organization Needs to Know to Optimize Purchasing Process Efficiency and Effectiveness

London, UK - June 26, 2019 - Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will present a live webinar - The P2P Starter Kit - hosted by Sophie Pope, Director of Sales, UK & Nordics and Ollie Young, Senior Solutions Engineer at Determine, on Tuesday 9 July March 2019 at 1.30PM GMT | 2.30PM CET | 8.30 AM EST.



Survey after survey from leading analysts show that many procurement organizations and CPOs recognize the need to manage their purchasing activities more efficiently and effectively. Whatever 'optimized purchasing' means to your organization, a well-designed cloud platform-based procurement solution will solve real business challenges at every stage of your purchasing process. A clould-based source-to-pay platform can be critical to adding increased value, efficiency and effectiveness across an organization.

The result of a fully automated Procure-to-Pay process and full visibility into company data will be an improved ability to control costs, manage cash-flow, and facilitate on-time delivery of goods.'

- 2018 Procurement Insight Report, Paystream Advisors, Inc

And those benefits are just for starters.

The P2P Starter Kit webinar & demo is designed to give Procurement, AP/Finance and IT professionals a deeper understanding of how a holistic, technology-based procure-to-pay strategy and process is one of the most effective ways to increase savings, risk and spend control, compliance, process efficiency and, ultimately, bottom-line impact.

Webinar topics include:

The procurement process pain points & challenges

The solutions to tackle these challenges at each step of the process

How to leverage procure-to-pay technologies to improve supplier and business relationships

Benefits to help build a business case for implementing an integrated procure-to-pay platform

The webinar is of particular interest to professionals in Procurement, Contract Management, and Finance - CFOs, CPOs, Finance Directors and Controllers.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (OTCQB: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

