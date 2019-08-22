Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Determine : How to Justify Spend Analysis When There's No Clear ROI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:23am EDT

I know we don't have to preach to the choir. Procurement professionals are all aware of just how practical spend analysis is for them, but sometimes find it challenging to explain exactly why. Some expenses are simply hard to justify. Spend analysis is often seen only as an added value to the organization, rather than an essential piece to uncovering hidden value opportunities. In an applicable paper, Spend Matters suggests 10 ways to justify the expense for spend analysis to the financial decision-makers at your company. Here are some key takeaways…

Bundle Your Initiatives

Bundle spend analysis with initiatives that more clearly affect the bottom line. Analytics is the means to the end, so shy away from making it the project in and of itself. Demonstrate what that 'end' is, and how it will impact the project and hence the company as a whole. Show how spend analysis will affect a range of important projects, or pitch it as a piece of one or two of those projects.

Make it Personal

Put yourself on the line. Analyze your own performance, and show how spend analysis will make you that much more efficient. Tell the CFO and Chief Human Capital Officer how much more productivity they would get out of you and your team if procurement wasn't stuck over-analyzing poor spend-related data. Give them some examples and paint a picture of the performance and potential spend savings they could expect with the help of spend analysis.

Highlight Spend Visibility…or Lack Thereof

The largest and most obvious benefit of spend analysis is the visibility it provides. It gives budget holders insight into where their money is going and what it's doing. Be prepared to come to the table with the fragmented, incomplete, or incorrect data you're currently working with and make your case on how a spend analysis tool could help achieve the visibility you need; providing you with exceptional data on spend and…the real important part (for this instance) - providing Finance with desirable data on savings.

These are just a few tips to justifying the expense for spend analysis. When your CFO, budget holders, and IT department see just how important, actionable data is contained in spend analysis, it will be far easier to get them on board. Contact us for a closer look at how to sell spend analysis to the decision-makers at your company, and discover just how quickly you can win them to your side.

Disclaimer

Determine Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aRCG : FY19 Results Release
PU
04:53aMUNCY BANK FINANCIAL : Dividend Third Quarter 2019
PU
04:53aADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
RE
04:53aPLATO GOLD : Announces Q2 2019 Results
PU
04:53aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
04:53aRCG : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
04:52aSeveral PE funds interested in Thyssenkrupp elevators division - report
RE
04:52aBo Carlsson joins Metacon as Chief Operating Officer
AQ
04:48aADVTECH : Maragon teacher awarded coach of the year
PU
04:48aADVTECH : High School student wins Capsicum bursary
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
4JOST WERKE AG : JOST WERKE AG: ?JOST increases sales and earnings in second quarter
5ROYAL BAM GROUP : BAM 2019H1: adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1% confirmed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group