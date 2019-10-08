Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Determine : Poor AP Processes Open the Floodgate to Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:17am EDT

This blog originally appeared on Strategic Sourceror.

In June, it was reported that LOT Polish Airlines, the main airline of Poland, paid 2.5 million PLN (US$685,000) to scammers last year that sent a fraudulent invoice for a monthly aircraft payment. It appears that the invoice also had amended payment details which enabled the transaction. LOT paid the amount to a Cyprus bank account and it was immediately transferred to an account in Asia. They were able to recover about 30% of it, costing them $500,000.

It is also a dirty secret that this happens much more often than is reported. I have talked with companies that have had issues with 6- and 7- figure amounts stolen through falsifying vendors, invoices, or switching bank terms on existing suppliers. While it can happen internally, as technology progresses it makes it even easier to do it from the other side of the world where perpetrators are largely free from repercussions.

Stories like this are why companies need strong processes not just in their procurement department, but in their AP department as well. Scammers are getting better at identifying and exploiting common flaws in processes, so it is essential to evaluate policies on a recurring basis to ensure they continue to be solid.

The easiest way to evaluate them is by asking how someone, internally or externally, could exploit them and check against that. How do you vet new vendors to ensure they are legitimate? What is your approval process to authenticate a vendor's new payment method? How do you ensure an invoice is actually coming from the vendor?

Embracing this as part of an Accounts Payable transformation is critical to bringing long-term success to the organization. Adding AP automation and significant new technology investments without a thorough process evaluation can expose Accounts Payable to risk that isn't correctly accounted for.

Adding the proper policies can take effort and the reward may not be easily visible, but if an AP team becomes the victim of significant fraud, it puts a black mark on the entire finance organization. There are dozens of ways that a company can fall victim to scammers through the AP department; the root cause for most is having a process that didn't protect it to begin with.

Third-party risk is a continuing issue for procurement organizations and enterprises as a whole, and your AP process is just another way risk can find its way in. If you want to see how integrated modular solutions on the Determine Cloud Platform can play a key role in supplier certification and risk management, schedule a no-obligation demonstration.

Disclaimer

Determine Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:00aLoRa Alliance® Announces First Authorized Test Houses in India and Global Availability of the LoRaWAN® Certification Test Tool
GL
05:00aAtos wins a contract with leading Spanish airport operator AENA to improve passenger experience and airport operations
GL
04:55aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 08 October 2019
PU
04:55aKAKIKO : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
04:55aSHANDONG GOLD MINING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th September 2019
PU
04:55aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Eurex continues to boost futurization with launch of Equity Total Return Futures
PU
04:55aASCOPIAVE S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
04:55aBEIJING PROPERTIES : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
04:55aVOLTAGE PROTECTION DEVICES : Combined ESD and EMI protection for audio equipment
PU
04:55aPALADIN ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Closed
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : resolves on capital increase; takeover offer by Acciona S.A. expected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group