Determine : a Corcentric company explores the benefits of a Supplier Centric System at Procurement Leaders Data, Intelligence & Technology Forum 2019

LONDON, UK, November 4, 2019 - Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will host a booth and demonstrations of the Determine Cloud Platform at Procurement Leaders Data, Intelligence & Technology (DIT) Forum 2019 at the Code Node London on 6 - 7 November 2019.

Ollie Young, Senior Solution Consultant at Determine will host a demo during the DIT Technology Showcase session where delegates are invited to hear from innovative tech start-ups as they showcase their platforms and solutions in a practical demonstration and Q&A session.

Ollie's demo, called 'The Benefits of a Supplier Centric System,' will explore how managing all of an organisation's supplier data at the centre of leading procurement platform technology can provide vision, insight and control for both the buyer and the supplier across Source-to-Pay processes.

Supplier-centric procurement practices drive 26% more savings than focusing solely on price reductions,' according to KPMG UK. 'Despite this, the majority of supplier interactions remain tactical and lack insight or integration. Most organisations struggle to give their strategic suppliers due attention - and a third don't even know how their suppliers are performing.'

Determine's solutions provides a portfolio of capabilities that enable procurement teams to start building on supplier strengths, even before they're fully onboarded. From validation and certification to scorecarding, contract compliance and beyond, they gain the insights needed to create stronger, more agile and collaborative supplier-centric relationships to maximize value, align goals and drive KPIs.

Suppliers are critical to the success of any organization, beyond just the products and services they provide. For that very reason, more and more enterprises are adopting a customer strategy and approach when it comes to supplier management,' states Ollie Young, Senior Solution Consultant at Determine, a Corcentric company. 'The logic is simple: contribute to your suppliers' success, and they'll help ensure yours. Constant communication, a focus on process automation and transparency are all key to getting your supplier relationships to a place where they can do your organisation the most good. And vice versa.'

Attendees of the Procurement Leaders Data, Intelligence & Technology forum will have the opportunity to speak with the Determine team - senior executives, solution engineers and customer experience teams - to learn all the ways they can leverage Determine's industry-leading modular solution approach to achieve better spend management.

