Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Davenport University team up on new urban education program to improve student performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Davenport University announced today that it has teamed up with Detroit Public Schools Community District to offer its staff and faculty a scholarship to pursue certification and master’s degree programs in urban education.

Davenport University’s College of Urban Education programs are specifically designed to help administrators and teachers build skills necessary to address the unique challenges found in the urban classroom. The program offers a combination of academic coursework, in-class observations and coaching to provide real-time feedback on teaching practices.

“The College of Urban Education was created with the goal of changing the way teachers and school leadership are prepared for service in urban school districts, helping them to achieve better results while reducing staff turnover rates,” said Dr. Richard Pappas, President of Davenport University. “We instituted a similar partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools and teachers in the program continually demonstrate progress, verifying that we are achieving our goal of making a meaningful difference in Michigan’s schools.”

Grand Rapids Public Schools’ program, which began in 2015, yielded unprecedented results including a 32% improvement in students’ academic engagement and 35% improvement in students’ demonstration of learning.

Teachers emerging from Davenport’s urban education program:

  • Understand the current context of urban education including challenges and data-driven education strategies that influence student achievement
  • Gain experience in implementing culturally relevant models of instruction that inspire and engage
  • Learn how to work with community stakeholders in countering and mitigating the effects of harmful environmental factors that impact student success

The urban education curriculum includes courses in student development and college career readiness, educational technology, cultural intelligence, school improvement planning, culturally competent classroom management, instructional pedagogy in literacy, math and integrated science, and differentiated instruction in urban schools.

“A key differentiator with our program is the weekly in-class observations for each candidate,” said Dr. Susan Gunn, Dean for the College of Urban Education. “Recent studies show that including coaching as part of classroom observation process is a very effective method to hone teaching practice. It also helps us to continually measure our progress and make the necessary adjustments to achieve results.”

Davenport launched its first urban education certification class with the Detroit Public Schools Community District in April. It is currently accepting students for fall 2019. All district employees interested in taking advantage of this program are encouraged to speak with the admissions team at Davenport University by calling 800.686.600.

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. More information is available at www.davenport.edu.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial results of Silk Bank Limited for Quarter ended June 30, 2019
AQ
11:46aGOLDEN ARROW SELECTED STOCKS FUND : Transaction of 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Selected Stocks Fund
AQ
11:46aFinancial results of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited for Quarter ended June 30, 2019
AQ
11:46aFAUJI FOODS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Fauji Foods Limited
AQ
11:46aASKARI LIFE ASSXR : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Askari Life Assurance Company Limited
AQ
11:46aJS BANK : Appointment of Chairman of JS Bank Limited
AQ
11:46aTransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of MCB Bank Limited
AQ
11:46aPAK CONT XD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited
AQ
11:46aP T C L XD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
AQ
11:46aHIGHNOON LAB : Transaction of 5,000 shares of Highnoon Laboratories Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group