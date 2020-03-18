Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Detroit automakers shutter U.S. plants in move to stop coronavirus spread

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A General Motors assembly worker works on assembling a V6 engine, used in a variety of GM cars, trucks and crossovers, at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus,

The Detroit Three automakers will shut down their U.S. plants to stop the spread of coronavirus, bowing to pressure from the union representing about 150,000 hourly workers at those facilities, industry officials said.

Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed the decisions to shut U.S. plants, as well as factories in Canada and Mexico.

The Detroit automakers' shares took a beating on Wednesday, with GM closing 17.3% lower, Ford off 10.2% and Fiat Chrysler shares ending 9.2% lower in New York. The carmakers' North American factories build their most profitable trucks and sport utility vehicles, such as Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler, GM's Chevrolet Silverado pickup and the Ford F-series truck line.

The actions come less than a day after the automakers and the United Auto Workers union agreed to keep plants running with reduced shifts and staffing, and more time allowed for cleaning.

But that deal was put aside on Wednesday morning after Honda Motor Co said it would shut its North American factories for six days because of a slump in demand, and a worker at a Ford assembly plant in Michigan tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ford on Wednesday morning closed the final assembly building at its complex in Wayne, Michigan, where it builds the Ranger pickup truck and will assemble Bronco SUVs.

Ford said it would close all its North American plants after Thursday evening's shifts through March 30 to thoroughly clean the factories in the United States, Canada and Mexico. GM's timetable was the same, while FCA's is through the end of March.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co closed its Montgomery, Alabama, assembly plant on Wednesday morning after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19. There were no details on when it would reopen. Toyota Motor Corp said it would close its North American plants for two days next week.

The Detroit Three automakers have yet to issue profit warnings, but Germany's BMW said on Wednesday its 2020 profit would be "significantly lower" than last year. FCA said it would update its financial guidance when it has greater visibility on the epidemic's impact on the market.

The pain could also be felt by the U.S. government, which would lose $2 billion in tax revenue if sales in the entire U.S. auto sector stopped for a week, according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Rory Gamble, who had previously called on the Detroit automakers to close their U.S. plants, in a Wednesday statement called shutdowns "the prudent thing to do."

"Recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now," GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a separate statement.

Affected workers qualify for unemployment as well as supplemental pay from the automakers, the union said.

It was not clear whether the automakers would seek to substitute this shutdown for the one they typically take annually during the summer.

Meanwhile, other automakers in North America are still operating assembly plants, including BMW in Spartanburg, South Carolina; Kia Motors Corp in West Point, Georgia, and Volkswagen AG in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tesla Inc was operating its plant in Fremont, California, on Wednesday, despite a statement from local officials that the factory cannot continue to operate as the San Francisco Bay Area began a three-week lockdown.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Additional reporting by Paul Lienert and Joe White in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -3.02% 39.135 Delayed Quote.-44.83%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -10.85% 6.12 Delayed Quote.-47.97%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.70% 2276 End-of-day quote.1.79%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -8.24% 73500 End-of-day quote.-8.70%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION -0.20% 25300 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
TESLA, INC. -16.03% 361.22 Delayed Quote.2.84%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.68% 6317 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -11.99% 87.2 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pNYSE to shift fully to e-trading from March 23 on coronavirus worries
RE
05:01pU.S. Senate passes one coronavirus aid package while working on another
RE
05:01pCanada's TSX and the loonie hit multi-year lows as investors capitulate
RE
05:01pIndustrials Down Sharply As Detroit Auto Makers Cease U.S. Production -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:00pMarkets tumble as scale of stimulus programs numbs investors
RE
04:58pTRUMP, CANADA'S TRUDEAU AGREE ON IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING TRADE : White House
RE
04:54pMarkets tumble as scale of stimulus programs numbs investors
RE
04:53pGlut of crude swells across Atlantic basin as coronavirus, OPEC+ hikes bite
RE
04:47pDetroit automakers shutter U.S. plants in move to stop coronavirus spread
RE
04:39pShell to suspend construction of Pennsylvania chemical facility
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group