Detskiy Mir : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for Q1 2020 Unaudited IFRS Financial Results

20 / 04 / 2020
20 April 2020. Moscow, Russia. - Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that Q1 2020 Unaudited IFRS Financial Results will be released on April 30, 2020.
Detsky Mir will host a brief conference call for investors and analysts on IFRS results.
Please find the details of the conference call below.
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020
Time: 16:00 (Moscow) 14:00 (London) 9:00 (New York)
Speakers:
Maria Davydova, Chief Executive Officer
Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Levitskiy, Head of Investor Relations
Russia
+7 495 283 98 58
UK/International
+44 203 984 98 44
USA
+1 718 866 46 14
Conference ID
288 543#
Online presentation
Detsky_Mir_Webcast
For additional information:
Nadezhda Kiseleva
Head of Public Relations
Office: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041
nkiseleva@detmir.ru
Sergey Levitskiy
Head of Investor Relations
Office: +7 495 781 08 08 ext. 2315
slevitskiy@detmir.ru
