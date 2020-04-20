Detskiy Mir : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for Q1 2020 Unaudited IFRS Financial Results

20 / 04 / 2020

20 April 2020. Moscow, Russia. - Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that Q1 2020 Unaudited IFRS Financial Results will be released on April 30, 2020.

Detsky Mir will host a brief conference call for investors and analysts on IFRS results.

Please find the details of the conference call below.

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 16:00 (Moscow) 14:00 (London) 9:00 (New York)

Speakers:

Maria Davydova, Chief Executive Officer

Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer

Sergey Levitskiy, Head of Investor Relations

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58

UK/International

+44 203 984 98 44

USA

+1 718 866 46 14

Conference ID

288 543#

Online presentation

Detsky_Mir_Webcast

