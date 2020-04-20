Log in
Detskiy Mir : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for Q1 2020 Unaudited IFRS Financial Results

04/20/2020 | 04:01am EDT

20 / 04 / 2020

20 April 2020. Moscow, Russia. - Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that Q1 2020 Unaudited IFRS Financial Results will be released on April 30, 2020.

Detsky Mir will host a brief conference call for investors and analysts on IFRS results.

Please find the details of the conference call below.

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 16:00 (Moscow) 14:00 (London) 9:00 (New York)

Speakers:

  • Maria Davydova, Chief Executive Officer
  • Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer
  • Sergey Levitskiy, Head of Investor Relations

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58

UK/International

+44 203 984 98 44

USA

+1 718 866 46 14

Conference ID

288 543#

Online presentation

Detsky_Mir_Webcast

***

For additional information:

Nadezhda Kiseleva

Head of Public Relations

Office: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

nkiseleva@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Office: +7 495 781 08 08 ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 08:00:16 UTC
