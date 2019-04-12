Detskiy Mir : DETSKY MIR ANNOUNCES DATE of AGM

12 / 04 / 2019

Moscow, 12 April 2019 - Detsky Mir PJSC ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer and a Sistema Group company (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting on 11 April 2019 approved a resolution to convene the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the AGM) on 16 May 2019. The record date for shareholders eligible to participate in the AGM is 22 April 2019.

The Board of Directors recommended that the AGM approved a final dividend for the 2018 financial year of RUB 3,288,550,000, representing a payment of RUB 4.45 per ordinary share.

The Board of Directors also recommended that the AGM set the record date establishing eligibility to receive the dividend as 27 May 2019.

The AGM materials will be available at the Company's website (corp.detmir.ru), as well as at Interfax's website (e-disclosure.ru) and by request at the Company's corporate secretariat: 3/6 3rd Nizhnelikhoborsky proyezd, 127238 Moscow after 24 April 2019.

Shareholders may register to participate in the AGM, fill out the electronic form of ballots and vote via the electronic voting service (www.aoreestr.ru/shareholders/e-voting).

For additional information:

Nadezhda Kiseleva Head of Public Relations Office: +7-495-781-08-08, ext. 2041 Cell: +7-985-992-78-57 nkiseleva@detmir.ru Sergey Levitskiy Head of Investor Relations Office: +7-495-781-08-08 ext. 2315

Cell: +7-903-971-43-65 slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format retailer and Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir retail chain, ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The company operates a network of 674 Detsky Mir stores located in 254 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, as well as 56 ELC and 12 ABC stores as of 31 March 2019. The Zoozavr retail chain comprises six stores. Total selling space was approximately 769,000 square meters.

In accordance with the audited Financial Statements under IFRS, Group revenue amounted to RUB 110.9 bn for FY 2018, adjusted EBITDA totaled RUB 12.7 bn and adjusted profit amounted to RUB 7.2 bn.

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSC Sistema[1] - 52.10%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) [2] - 14.03%, other shareholders owning less than 5% of the shares - 33.87%.

Lear more at www.detmir.ru, corp.detmir.ru, elc-russia.ru.