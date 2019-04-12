Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Detskiy Mir : DETSKY MIR ANNOUNCES DATE of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:08am EDT

12 / 04 / 2019

Moscow, 12 April 2019 - Detsky Mir PJSC ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer and a Sistema Group company (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting on 11 April 2019 approved a resolution to convene the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the AGM) on 16 May 2019. The record date for shareholders eligible to participate in the AGM is 22 April 2019.

The Board of Directors recommended that the AGM approved a final dividend for the 2018 financial year of RUB 3,288,550,000, representing a payment of RUB 4.45 per ordinary share.

The Board of Directors also recommended that the AGM set the record date establishing eligibility to receive the dividend as 27 May 2019.

The AGM materials will be available at the Company's website (corp.detmir.ru), as well as at Interfax's website (e-disclosure.ru) and by request at the Company's corporate secretariat: 3/6 3rd Nizhnelikhoborsky proyezd, 127238 Moscow after 24 April 2019.

Shareholders may register to participate in the AGM, fill out the electronic form of ballots and vote via the electronic voting service (www.aoreestr.ru/shareholders/e-voting).

For additional information:

Nadezhda Kiseleva

Head of Public Relations

Office: +7-495-781-08-08, ext. 2041

Cell: +7-985-992-78-57

nkiseleva@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Office: +7-495-781-08-08 ext. 2315
Cell: +7-903-971-43-65

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format retailer and Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir retail chain, ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The company operates a network of 674 Detsky Mir stores located in 254 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, as well as 56 ELC and 12 ABC stores as of 31 March 2019. The Zoozavr retail chain comprises six stores. Total selling space was approximately 769,000 square meters.

In accordance with the audited Financial Statements under IFRS, Group revenue amounted to RUB 110.9 bn for FY 2018, adjusted EBITDA totaled RUB 12.7 bn and adjusted profit amounted to RUB 7.2 bn.

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSC Sistema[1] - 52.10%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) [2] - 14.03%, other shareholders owning less than 5% of the shares - 33.87%.

Lear more at www.detmir.ru, corp.detmir.ru, elc-russia.ru.

(13) Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, children's goods retail, paper and packaging, healthcare services, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

(14) RCIF, an equity fund established by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China Investment Corporation (CIC), holds its stake in PJSC Detsky Mir through its funds: FLOETTE HOLDINGS LIMITED and EXARZO HOLDINGS LIMITED.

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:24aARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA : Numsa cancels planned strike at ArcelorMittal
AQ
05:24aVODACOM TANZANIA : pleads guilty, settles charges against CEO, employees
AQ
05:24aSERVICOM : Presidency Honours 10 Staff For Outstanding Performance
AQ
05:24aRUBIS : France's Orfim to Sell Stake in Rubis
DJ
05:23aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : CTD alleviates road traffic and protects environment
PU
05:23aUNILEVER : to acquire Fluocaril and Parogencyl brands from P&G
PU
05:23aTIANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Circulars - (1) Connected and Major Transaction in Relation to the Disposal of 100% Equity Interest of A Wholly-owned Subsidiary; and (2) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:23aTIANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:23aWESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – Caribbean Island
PU
05:21aQUDIAN INC. : Announces Share Repurchase of All of Remaining Shares Held by Kunlun
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5DANONE : DANONE : sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About