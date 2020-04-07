Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Detskiy Mir : Detsky Mir Introduced Contactless Delivery Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:08am EDT

7 / 04 / 2020

April 7, 2020 Moscow, Russia.- PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir', the 'Group' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that it has started to provide for the contactless delivery service.

Detsky Mir promptly responds to new challenges associated with the global spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and adapts its business processes to changing conditions. To protect customers, the Company has introduced a contactless delivery service. The new service allows the customers to purchase goods through the Detmir.ru online store with a full or partial online order payment (up to customer's discretion) and a contactless payment of the balance of the full amount to the courier at the time of receipt.

Detsky Mir Group provides for delivery services via partner courier companies. To ensure the safety of our customers, couriers keep a social distance of 1.5-2 meters. The courier leaves the order on customer's doorsteps, moves to a safe distance and calls the customer on the phone. After checking the order by the customer, the courier sends the customer a payment link. Having received the link, the customer pays the order via mobile phone, the courier verifies the payment and sends the customer a receipt for the completed purchase. In addition, the customer can make a full online prepayment in order to get a completely contactless delivery service.

The Company's couriers are equipped with all the necessary personal protective equipment: masks and antiseptics. Detsky Mir takes all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus in its premises like stores, distribution centres, as well as delivery vehicles.

The Detmir.ru online store achieved 19% of the Russian online children's retail market in 2019. The Company recorded over 238 million online visits and fulfilled over 9.8 million online orders in 2019. The share of Detsky Mir's online store in the chain's total revenue in Russia was 15.7% in Q4 2019 while it grew to 25% in March 2020. Today, the customers make over 50,000 orders per day at the Detmir.ru online store.

***

For additional information:

Nadezhda Kiseleva

Head of Public Relations

Office: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

nkiseleva@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Office: +7 495 781 08 08 ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format retailer and Russia's and Kazakhstan's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir and the Detmir.ru retail chains, the ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The Company operates a network of 766 Detsky Mir stores located in 293 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, 4 Detmir.ru stores, as well as 49 ELC, 13 ABC and ten Zoozavr stores as of 31 December 2019. Total selling space was approximately 843,000 square meters

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSFC Sistema[1] - 33.38%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) [2] - 9.0%, free-float - 57.62%.

Lear more at www.detmir.ru, elc-russia.ru, ir.detmir.ru

(1) Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, children's goods retail, paper and packaging, healthcare services, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

(2) RCIF, an equity fund established by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China Investment Corporation (CIC), holds its stake in PJSC Detsky Mir through its funds: Floette Holdings Limited and Exarzo Holdings Limited.

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 07:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:30aConditions for sale of Riksbank certificates
GL
03:30aDeficit for Swedish central government in March 2020
GL
03:30aEMQ : Expands into North America with a New Canadian Gateway
BU
03:28aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 March 2020
PU
03:28aENTRA : 07.04.2020Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03:28aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTLTS GP : DZUG convene the 21st meeting of the 10th board of directors and the 20th meeting of the 10th board of supervisors
PU
03:27aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up virus-hit second-quarter
RE
03:26aWORKSPACE : says only 50% of customers paid March rents, many seeking relief
RE
03:25aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Status of the share buy-back: 30 March - 3 April 2020
EQ
03:23aRetail trade - February 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4ALCON INC. : ALCON : Provides Update on COVID-19
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group