Detskiy Mir : Detsky Mir Introduced Contactless Delivery Service

April 7, 2020 Moscow, Russia.- PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir', the 'Group' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that it has started to provide for the contactless delivery service.

Detsky Mir promptly responds to new challenges associated with the global spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and adapts its business processes to changing conditions. To protect customers, the Company has introduced a contactless delivery service. The new service allows the customers to purchase goods through the Detmir.ru online store with a full or partial online order payment (up to customer's discretion) and a contactless payment of the balance of the full amount to the courier at the time of receipt.

Detsky Mir Group provides for delivery services via partner courier companies. To ensure the safety of our customers, couriers keep a social distance of 1.5-2 meters. The courier leaves the order on customer's doorsteps, moves to a safe distance and calls the customer on the phone. After checking the order by the customer, the courier sends the customer a payment link. Having received the link, the customer pays the order via mobile phone, the courier verifies the payment and sends the customer a receipt for the completed purchase. In addition, the customer can make a full online prepayment in order to get a completely contactless delivery service.

The Company's couriers are equipped with all the necessary personal protective equipment: masks and antiseptics. Detsky Mir takes all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus in its premises like stores, distribution centres, as well as delivery vehicles.

The Detmir.ru online store achieved 19% of the Russian online children's retail market in 2019. The Company recorded over 238 million online visits and fulfilled over 9.8 million online orders in 2019. The share of Detsky Mir's online store in the chain's total revenue in Russia was 15.7% in Q4 2019 while it grew to 25% in March 2020. Today, the customers make over 50,000 orders per day at the Detmir.ru online store.

