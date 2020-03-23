Detskiy Mir : Detsky Mir Repurchased its Own Shares for Long-Term Incentive Programme

23 / 03 / 2020

March 23, 2020 Moscow, Russia.- Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir', the 'Group' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that it has repurchased the Company's shares.

As part of its long-term incentive programme (LTIP), the Company repurchased 1,212,210 ordinary shares of Detsky Mir for RUB 90 m, representing 0.16% of the share capital of the Company.

Detsky Mir will continue to execute share buy-back via open market purchases in accordance with the terms of the current LTIP. The duration of the LTIP covers the three-year period from the end date of the previous program (February 8, 2020) to February 7, 2023. Senior management team in continuing employment by the Company and being program members upon the date of April 30, 2024 will be eligible for the Company's share grants and cash payments in the total size of the bonus fund in value to up to 4.6% of the increase in the Company's stock market value (including dividend payments) over the period. The LTIP includes more than 20 key employees of the Company.

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format retailer and Russia's and Kazakhstan's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir and the Detmir.ru retail chains, the ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The Company operates a network of 766 Detsky Mir stores located in 293 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, 4 Detmir.ru stores, as well as 49 ELC, 13 ABC and ten Zoozavr stores as of 31 December 2019. Total selling space was approximately 843,000 square meters

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSFC Sistema[1] - 33.38%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) [2] - 9.0%, free-float - 57.62%.

