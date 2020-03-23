Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Detskiy Mir : Detsky Mir Repurchased its Own Shares for Long-Term Incentive Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:22am EDT

23 / 03 / 2020

March 23, 2020 Moscow, Russia.- Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir', the 'Group' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announces that it has repurchased the Company's shares.

As part of its long-term incentive programme (LTIP), the Company repurchased 1,212,210 ordinary shares of Detsky Mir for RUB 90 m, representing 0.16% of the share capital of the Company.

Detsky Mir will continue to execute share buy-back via open market purchases in accordance with the terms of the current LTIP. The duration of the LTIP covers the three-year period from the end date of the previous program (February 8, 2020) to February 7, 2023. Senior management team in continuing employment by the Company and being program members upon the date of April 30, 2024 will be eligible for the Company's share grants and cash payments in the total size of the bonus fund in value to up to 4.6% of the increase in the Company's stock market value (including dividend payments) over the period. The LTIP includes more than 20 key employees of the Company.

***

For additional information:

Nadezhda Kiseleva

Head of Public Relations

Office: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

Cell: +7 985 992 78 57

nkiseleva@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Office: +7 495 781 08 08 ext. 2315

Cell: +7 903 971 43 65

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format retailer and Russia's and Kazakhstan's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir and the Detmir.ru retail chains, the ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The Company operates a network of 766 Detsky Mir stores located in 293 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, 4 Detmir.ru stores, as well as 49 ELC, 13 ABC and ten Zoozavr stores as of 31 December 2019. Total selling space was approximately 843,000 square meters

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSFC Sistema[1] - 33.38%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) [2] - 9.0%, free-float - 57.62%.

Lear more at www.detmir.ru, elc-russia.ru, ir.detmir.ru

(1) Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, children's goods retail, paper and packaging, healthcare services, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

(2) RCIF, an equity fund established by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China Investment Corporation (CIC), holds its stake in PJSC Detsky Mir through its funds: Floette Holdings Limited and Exarzo Holdings Limited.

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:43aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Status on the consequences of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis
GL
03:42aGO AHEAD : Statement on the coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03:42aROCKROSE ENERGY : FCA Moratorium
PU
03:42aNOVATEK : Board of Directors Approve Agenda for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03:42aPEARSON : Uses Global Reach to Provide Learning Tools, Expertise for those Affected by Pandemic
PU
03:42aAssuring No Disruption of Supplies
PU
03:42aAKER BP : Updates its Investment Program
PR
03:41aWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : withdraws dividend, mothballs vessel in virus response
RE
03:41aJM PUBL : Amended dividend proposal for 2019
AQ
03:40aCEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3WAVESTONE : COVID-19: An update from Wavestone
4Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell acts to reinforce business resilience and financial strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group