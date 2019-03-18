Detskiy Mir : ELC opened new stores in Moscow.

18 / 03 / 2019

Moscow RUSSIA. Group of Companies «Detski Mir» (hereinafter referred to as - «Detski Mir» или «Kompaniya», MOEX: DSKY), - Russia's largest retail operator in the sale of children's goods, part of AFK Group 'Sistema' (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) - reports about opening new ELC stores.

Moscow

The 28th ELC store in Moscow region opened its doors for customers in the «Mosaic» shopping center at 7 Kozhukhovskaya St., 9. The shop's retail space is 127 sq. m.

«Toys for the early development of children from the ELC network are well known to children and parents of 20 countries, including Russia. Opening a new store in Moscow, the ELC toy chain is getting even closer to its customers», - says Alexander Roganov, ELC CEO in Russia

ELC has been creating high-quality, safe toys for over 40 years that contribute to the harmonious development of children and the study of the surrounding world. When developing toys, ELC attracts child psychologists to cooperation, leading designers and the most important SPECIALISTS - children.

Today, ELC retail chain is represented by stores in Moscow and Russian regions: St. Petersburg, Surgut, Krasnodar, Sochi, Kursk, Samara, Smolensk, Saratov, Ufa, Rostov-on-don, Tyumen, Tomsk, Ryazan, Mytishchi, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Petrozavodsk, Perm and Novorossiysk. Toys from ELC can also be purchased in the online store: www.elc-russia.ru.

The ELC chain of stores in Russia is being developed by the «Detski Mir» Group of Companies on a franchise basis.