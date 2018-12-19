Log in
Detskiy Mir : Extraordinary General Meeting of Detsky Mir Approves Interim Dividends

12/19/2018 | 09:30am CET

19 / 12 / 2018

Moscow, 19 December 2018 - Detsky Mir PJSC ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer and a Sistema Group company (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ('EGM') that took place on December 15 2018.

The EGM approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of RUB 3.2 bn, or RUB 4.39 per ordinary share, based on the results of the first nine months of 2018. The total amount of dividends declared in 2018 will be RUB 6.1 bn, which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 9% based on the average price of Company's shares for the last 12 months.

The dividend record date will be 26 December 2018. Dividends will be transferred within 10 business days from this date.

For additional information:

Nadezhda Kiseleva

Head of Public Relations

Office: +7-495-781-08-08, ext. 2041

Cell: +7-985-992-78-57

nkiseleva@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Office: +7-495-781-08-08 ext. 2315
Cell: +7-903-971-43-65

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is multi-format retailer, Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir retail chain, the ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and the ABC retail chains, as well as the Zoozavr retail chain of pet supplies. The company operates a network of 610 Detsky Mir stores in Russia and Kazakhstan located in 215 cities of Russia and 13 cities of Kazakhstan, as well as 54 ELC (Early Learning Centre in Russia) and two ABC stores as of 30 September 2018. The total selling space was approximately 714,000 square meters.

In accordance with the audited Financial Statements under IFRS for FY 2017, Group revenue amounted to RUB 97.0 bn., adjusted EBITDA totaled RUB 10.7 bn and adjusted profit amounted to RUB 5.5 bn.

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSC Sistema[1] - 52.10%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) [2] - 14.03%, other shareholders owning less than 5% of the shares - 33.87%.

Learn more at www.detmir.ru, corp.detmir.ru, and elc-russia.ru.

(1) Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, children's goods retail, paper and packaging, healthcare services, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

(2) RCIF is an equity fund established by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China Investment Corporation (CIC), hold its stake in PJSC Detsky Mir through its funds: FLOETTE HOLDINGS LIMITED and EXARZO HOLDINGS LIMITED.

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:29:01 UTC
