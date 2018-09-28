28 / 09 / 2018

Moscow region, Russia - PNK Group, Russian developer of industrial facilities, and Detsky Mir Group, Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer, announce the signing of an agreement on the construction of a distribution center (DC) in the 'PNK Park Bekasovo', located in Naro-Fominsk city district of the Moscow region. The transaction agency was Colliers International.

The total investment is estimated at RUB 2.5bn, while the total area of the industrial building will be 62,000 sq m. It will be the retailer's second facility at this PNK Park. The first Detsky Mir's DC with an area of 70,000 sq m. was built in 2015.

Works on the project have already begun. The distribution centre will also have an office for administrative staff with an area of 2,500 sq m.

'Both the online and the offline retail sector have been growing quite rapidly in the recent years. And it is the companies of these sectors that generate constant demand for advanced high-grade warehousing premises. Another important aspect besides quality is construction time. Construction of the distribution center for Detsky Mir is already due to finish by late 2018,' said Yuri Menukhov, Director of PNK Group.

'Detsky Mir is rapidly expanding its business: the company opens roughly 100 new supermarkets in Russia and Kazakhstan each year and actively develops e-commerce sales channels, which requires a massive logistics infrastructure. The opening of a modern logistics complex, which will be built by our partner PNK Group, will support the further development of our business in the coming years,' said Vladimir Chirakhov, the CEO of Detsky Mir Group.

'The active growth of Detskiy mir chain systematically leads to the development of the company's logistics and the emergence of new modern distribution centers. A few years ago we signed the first contract for the construction of the warehouse in Bekasovo between PNK Group and Detskiy mir chain. This project will allow the company to increase warehouse volumes within a single fleet, which will significantly simplify the management of warehouse logistics and save additional logistic costs,' said Eleonora Bogdanova, Regional Director, Warehouse & Industrial Direction, Colliers International.

Company references:

PNK Group is a Russian real estate developer implementing full-cycle industrial projects. The group of companies was founded in 2004. PNK Group has 26 industrial parks with a total area of the facilities commissioned and in various phases of construction more than 4 million sq.m m in Russia, Europe and the USA.

In Moscow region PNK Group is developing seven industrial parks.

PNK Group operates four in-house plants producing major load-bearing structural components of buildings, the capacities of which allow developing more than 1 million sq. m of industrial real estate per year.

PNK Group builds industrial facilities conforming to international FM Global standards.

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is Russia's largest specialized children's goods retailer. The company operates a network of 650 stores, including 599 Detsky Mir stores in Russia and Kazakhstan located in 225 cities, as well as 51 ELC (Early Learning Centre) and ABC stores in Russia. The total selling space as of 30 June 2018 was approximately 704,000 square meters.

In accordance with the audited Financial Statements under IFRS for FY 2017, Group revenue amounted to RUB 97.0 bn., adjusted EBITDA totaled RUB 10.7 bn and adjusted profit amounted to RUB 5.5 bn..

Detsky Mir Group's shareholder structure as of the date of this announcement is as follows: PJSC Sistema - 52.10%, Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) - 14.03%, other shareholders owning less than 5% of the shares - 33.87%.

Learn more at www.detmir.ru, corp.detmir.ru and elc-russia.ru.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 15,400 skilled professionals operating in 69 countries.

With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 12 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

Colliers International opened their office in Russia in 1994. Today, the offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg have more than 400 employees. Colliers International in Russia is a member of the Guild of Property Managers and Developers (GUD), the Russian Council of Green Building, the Russian Council of Shopping Centers (RCSC) and the Russian Managers Association.