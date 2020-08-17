Log in
Deuce Drone Demonstrates Automated and Vision Based Flight Control in Multi-Stop Delivery of Groceries and Food

08/17/2020 | 11:11am EDT

MOBILE, AL, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deuce Drone today announced that it completed a technology demonstration of its retail package delivery service using small, unmanned aerial systems (DRONES) for its key retail partners, investors, and local officials.  The flights demonstrated key aspects of the service’s customer ordering app, automated drone flight management system, package management system, and sensor safety systems while moving simulated packages on a closed course.

Deuce Drone began its technical development in April of this year with the objective of designing software, package management systems, customer apps and other technology that would allow drones to safely deliver packages between businesses and customers.  Today’s demonstration successfully showcased key components of how the integrated service will work.  The flights demonstrated automated flight between multiple takeoff and landing areas, landing zone identification and precision landing, sensor object detection with drone flight control, and an interactive customer app for retail item ordering and drone tracking.

“We are very proud of the Deuce Drone team for coming so far so fast,” said Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone.  “The feat of having the drone pick up and move packages from multiple simulated retailer locations to multiple customers, along with the sensor system able to complete object detection and affect flight actions, is a significant milestone in our development.” 

The company will continue improving the technology demonstrated today while beginning work on the next major components that will facilitate the safe movement of packages from the retail floor to the drones landing area, drone ground operations and a retail facing application.  In addition, Deuce Drone is working to meet the requirements of operation under the Federal Aviation Regulations to allow actual retail product delivery later this year.

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone solves the last mile delivery problem for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores.  Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers.  Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players. 

Rhett Ross
251.243.8430
ross@deucedrone.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
