Deutsche Bahn in exclusive talks with Carlyle for Arriva sale

The German rail operator is also still preparing for a potential flotation of Arriva, the person said.

Arriva, which employs 53,000 people across Europe and is expected to be valued at 3-4 billion euros ($3.35-$4.5 billion), runs British rail franchises including Northern and the London Overground as well as buses around the country.

Previously, Apollo had been working on a competing offer.

Deutsche Bahn and Carlyle weren't immediately available to comment.

