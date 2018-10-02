Log in
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Cootek (Cayman) Inc.

10/02/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as Depositary Bank for NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt Program of CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is an AI-enabled mobile internet company. The company serves a large global user base, comprised of an average of 132.6 million daily active users across more than 240 countries and regions as of June 2018. CooTek is headquartered in Shanghai and has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Silicon Valley.*

“Deutsche Bank continues to expand its Depositary Receipts business in the Asia-Pacific region by acting as depositary bank for CooTek’s NYSE-listed ADR program,” said Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “We look forward to working with CooTek to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares, American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* Source: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (October 2018)

     
Depositary Receipt Information
Country China (Cayman Islands incorporated)
Custodian Bank Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch
Effective Date October 2, 2018
 
Level III ADR
CUSIP 21718L 102
ISIN US21718L1026
Symbol CTK
Exchange NYSE
Current Ratio 1 ADR : 50 Ordinary Shares
Eligibility DTC
 
Depositary Receipt Contacts
Head of Depositary Receipts New Business
Development
Brian Studdert William Ng
Tel: +1 212 250 4774 Tel: +852 2203 7889
 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York
Tel: +1 212 250 9100
Hong Kong
Tel: +852 2203 7854
 

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© October 2018 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
