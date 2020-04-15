Log in
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I : publishes Annual Financial Report for 2019

04/15/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I / Key word(s): Annual Results
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I publishes Annual Financial Report for 2019

15.04.2020 / 10:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This media release requires your immediate attention. It contains regulated information within the meaning of the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

 

Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I publishes Annual Financial Report for 2019

New York, 15 April 2020 - Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I hereby announces that today it makes generally available its annual financial report for fiscal year 2019.

The financial report will be available on https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-bank-trust-preferred-securities.htm.

The financial report will be filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, the officially appointed mechanism under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (NFSA).

Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I has elected the Netherlands as Home Member State under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the NFSA.

Contact:
Christian Streckert
Deutsche Bank AG
Communications
Tel. +49 69 910 38079
christian.streckert@db.com


15.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1021749  15.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1021749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
