Deutsche Bank Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

05/17/2020 | 10:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank") (NYSE: DB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

Various media outlets have reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has sharply criticized Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank has failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to rate Deutsche Bank at the second-worst grade on the regulator's ratings scale.

On this news, Deutsche Bank's stock price fell $0.31 per share, or 4.49%, to close at $6.60 per share on May 13, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
