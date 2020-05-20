Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deutsche Bank chairman to stand down in 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 08:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the board Paul Achleitner attends the annual shareholder meeting of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank's chairman Paul Achleitner said he intends to step down when his term ends in 2022, heralding a new era at Germany's largest lender as it struggles to become profitable.

His announcement, made to shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting on Wednesday, was the first time he has publicly said he would not seek a third five-year term.

Achleitner, one of Europe's most prominent bankers, has faced criticism from some shareholders for the bank's strategy zig-zags, management upheaval, and an 80% share price decline over the past decade.

In an effort to reverse five years of losses, Deutsche Bank is currently undergoing a major overhaul that includes streamlining its investment bank and cutting 18,000 jobs globally. The coronavirus crisis has upended its operations and cast doubt on its profit goals.

"I won't seek re-election. After 10 years in this role, it has to be enough," Achleitner said.

Glass Lewis, a leading shareholder advisory group, has called on investors to vote against ratifying the chairman's actions for the past year at the shareholder meeting, citing "performance" concerns.

Achleitner also faces for a third year in a row a vote to remove him from his post, a process he survived by a wide margin in past years.

A former partner of Goldman Sachs and finance chief for Allianz, Achleitner has been in search of a successor, people with direct knowledge of the matter have said.

The bank's supervisory board has recently expressed continued support for him.

Separately, Deutsche's chief executive Christian Sewing dismissed shareholder concerns the bank would need state aid to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the bank needed to become more profitable before taking a leading role in European banking consolidation.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Michelle Martin, Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.47% 156.06 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.76% 3.307 Delayed Quote.-40.58%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.58% 6.751 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.23% 177.83 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:45aPNE AG : General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
EQ
08:44aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 20 May 2020 Air Products' CEO to Speak at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27View News Release →
PU
08:44aCIMPRESS : Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference Slides
PU
08:44aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1q20 earnings release presentation
PU
08:44aGRUPA ZYWIEC S A : Drafts of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Zywiec S.A.
PU
08:44aGIMV : Auditor's report (consolidated)
PU
08:43aKnowles Teaching Fellowship Application Now Available
PR
08:43aNano dimension prices $35.9 million registered direct offering
GL
08:42aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Closes US$69 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
AQ
08:42aSALZGITTER : No negotiations with Thyssenkrupp on steel
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
4CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group