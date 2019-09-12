Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bank is first to settle bond-rigging lawsuit, amid federal probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG will pay $15 million to resolve claims it conspired to rig prices of bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, becoming the first of 16 financial services companies to settle litigation by investors.

The German bank did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which also requires that it bolster its antitrust compliance procedures and cooperate with the investors.

Court approval is required. The settlement was disclosed in filings late Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Investors including Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella accused several of the world's largest banks of exploiting their market dominance to overcharge for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bonds from Jan. 1, 2009 to Jan. 1, 2016, and secure more profit for themselves.

The civil case began after a published report last year said the U.S. Department of Justice had opened a criminal probe into possible price-fixing in the bonds.

According to Wednesday's filings, Deutsche Bank agreed in May to share information with the investors about other banks accused of price-fixing, in connection with its having received leniency in a related federal criminal antitrust case.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Deutsche Bank spokesman Troy Gravitt said the bank was pleased to settle with the investors.

Lawyers for the investors called Deutsche Bank's settlement an "ice-breaker" that could bring other defendants to the negotiating table.

"This agreement is an important first step, but just a first step, toward greater accountability on Wall Street," Torsella said in a statement.

According to an amended complaint on Tuesday, the defendants underwrote $3.97 trillion, or 77.2%, of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bonds in the seven-year period.

Deutsche Bank's 6.95% market share was the fourth-largest, trailing Barclays Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS Group AG.

On Sept. 3, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said investors could sue Deutsche Bank and four other banks, calling chat room transcripts involving their traders "direct evidence of a conspiracy to fix prices" and a "rare smoking gun."

Rakoff dismissed claims against the other 11 defendants, but Tuesday's complaint was intended to address his concerns.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guarantee more than half of U.S. mortgages, and have been in a conservatorship since taxpayers bailed them out in September 2008.

On Sept. 5, the White House announced a plan to return Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the private sector. It faces an uphill fight to convince Congress to act before the 2020 election.

The case is In re: GSE Bonds Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-01704.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar to extend visa relaxation on Asian travelers for one more year
PU
09:59pJapan finance finister Aso - Economy remains in moderate recovery
RE
09:57pJAPAN ECONOMY MINISTER NISHIMURA : Up to BOJ to decide monetary policy
RE
09:57pCLOUGH : Awarded the EPC Contract for the Loadout Line Trestle for the LNG Canada Project
PU
09:39pU.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes
RE
09:29pU.S. corruption probe involving lavish parties, champagne hits another top UAW official
RE
09:29pHighlights from criminal complaint in widening UAW corruption probe
RE
09:27pReuters asks judge to release secret Propecia documents
RE
09:27pGrand jury indicts GE's Baker Hughes for exposing workers to toxic chemicals
RE
09:27pU.S. probes 553,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs for unintended emergency braking
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
5CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : M&C: Cancellation of Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group