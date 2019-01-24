Log in
Deutsche Bank queried by House panels on Trump ties

01/24/2019 | 06:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has received an inquiry from two important committees of the U.S. House of Representatives on the lender's ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, it said on Thursday.

"The bank has received an inquiry from the House financial services and intelligence committees," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives have been working out which House panels would take the lead in investigating Trump's business ties to Germany's largest lender, lawmakers and aides familiar with the plans told Reuters last week.

A White House representative was not available outside business hours.

Deutsche Bank's statement on Thursday was in reaction to a report from Politico, which said that the chairs of the two committees were planning a joint investigation into Deutsche and its dealings with Trump.

"Deutsche Bank is engaged in a productive dialogue with those committees to determine the best and most appropriate way of assisting them in their official oversight functions," it said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke; Editing by David Goodman)

