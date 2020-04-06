Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bank sees UK GDP shrinking 6.5% in 2020; warns of downside risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambridge

Deutsche Bank said on Monday it expected Britain's economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 in what it suggested could be the biggest recession for a century.

The bank said the economy had likely contracted 1.9% in the first quarter and predicted a record 13% drop in the April-June period on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

While Deutsche saw UK growth rebounding swifty, it warned of "downside risks", hinging on the duration of the economic lockdown.

"For now, we expect growth of COVID-19 cases to peak by around mid-April. Should this prove optimistic, the hit to the economy will likely be more acute than anticipated," the bank added in a research note.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12pAllstate to return $600 million in auto premiums to customers as pandemic cuts driving
RE
12:02pU.S. energy secretary hopeful Saudi, Russia to end oil row this week
RE
11:58aDeutsche Bank sees UK GDP shrinking 6.5% in 2020; warns of downside risk
RE
11:51aIBM taps former Bank of America CTO to oversee cloud business
RE
11:50aWith hospitals stressed, U.S. enters 'peak death week' in coronavirus crisis
RE
11:45aSouth Africa's rand firmer as risk takers return, stocks up 3.29%
RE
11:45aOil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting, Cushing stockpiles soar
RE
11:43aCOFACE BAROMETER : COVID-19 - heading towards a sudden global surge in business insolvencies
PU
11:39aMichael Kors owner Capri furloughs all North America store staff
RE
11:36aOil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting, Cushing stockpiles soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group