Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bank studies state aid for staff in coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:04pm EDT
The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London

Deutsche Bank is for the first time considering asking its German staff to cut their hours and take government money instead as it tries to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

After years of losses, Germany's biggest bank has been trying to engineer an overhaul that includes pulling back from some of its international operations, but its recovery plan and share price have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Short-time work is a form of state aid that allows employers to switch employees to shorter working hours during an economic downturn to keep them on the payroll. It has been widely used by industry, including Germany's car sector, but not by banks.

Germany recently expanded its short-time work program to ease the burden on firms during the coronavirus crisis and Deutsche Bank is just one of several banks studying its options.

If Deutsche Bank employs the scheme it would be likely to largely affect those of its staff who work in branches that are temporarily closed, perhaps only several hundred of the bank's 40,000-strong workforce in Germany, sources told Reuters.

By contrast, the nation's carmakers are using the scheme to cover the costs of hundreds of thousands of its workers.

Deutsche said it was not at present using short-time work but it was "examining whether and where it might be useful".

"At the operational level, the bank is preparing for such scenarios," the bank said.

Such measures could also meet some union resistance.

The Verdi trade union voiced scepticism about invoking the measure, which could mean employees earn less, because banks could face even more work in some areas.

This could include processing a surge in loan applications from companies seeking funds amid the crisis, Jan Duscheck, head of Verdi's banking division, said.

Banks around Europe have been scrambling to respond to a flood of requests for loans and relief from businesses to keep the region's economy afloat during the pandemic.

"There are already collective agreements and numerous company regulations in place to manage fluctuations in work volume and safeguard employment," Duscheck said.

Nevertheless in Germany, some banks, mainly the country's cooperative lenders, have already applied for short-time work, Stephan Szukalski, head of banking union DBV, said.

"Short-time work is something completely new and unknown to banks," Szukalski said.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig, Hans Seidenstuecker, and Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Bangladesh
PU
03:25pTWO TESLA EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : company email
RE
03:21pTens of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
03:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Report on the Troubled Asset Relief Program—March 2020
PU
03:17pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pCanada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
03:12pWall St. rallies for third day as investors focus on stimulus
RE
03:10pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group