Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Deutsche Bank supports European shares ahead of G20 meeting, U.S.-China talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:45am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Germany's top lender Deutsche Bank propped up European stocks on Friday, but investors were generally cautious ahead of a pivotal G20 meeting where progress on U.S-China trade talks will be closely monitored.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, and markets are nervous over whether the outcome of that meeting will produce progress in ending the year-long trade war amid signs of rising risks to global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0706 GMT, and Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.3%.

Deutsche Bank rose 3.5% after it passed an annual health check by the U.S. Federal Reserve, clearing a second hurdle at a critical time for the German lender in tests administered by the central bank that measure banks' ability to weather a major economic downturn

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments jumped 14.1% and was the biggest gainer on the main index, after the company said it would be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal valuing the company and its debt at nearly 6 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.22% 12304.93 Delayed Quote.16.21%
EURO STOXX 50 0.03% 3444.76 Delayed Quote.14.71%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.01% 382.25 Delayed Quote.13.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:06aTOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian Stocks Slip as G-20 Begins
DJ
03:45aEUROPE : Deutsche Bank supports European shares ahead of G20 meeting, U.S.-China talks
RE
03:39aFTSE 100 steady as Sino-U.S. talks in focus, buyout offer pushes Merlin higher
RE
01:10aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As G-20 Meeting Kicks Off In Japan
DJ
12:22aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Investors bide time ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
RE
06/27Global stocks gain on U.S.-China trade hopes, dollar flat
RE
06/27Tech Up as Huawei Hopes Lift Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/27Democrats' Comments Give Health-Care Stocks a Stronger Pulse--Update
DJ
06/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Books First Gain In 5 Days As Investors Await China-U.S. Trade Progress
DJ
06/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Investors Hope for Trade Progress
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asian shares slip, gold gains as Trump-Xi trade jitters build
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5WALMART INC. : WALMART : India's Flipkart to replace 40% of its delivery vans with EVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About