Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 million penalty over Jeffrey Epstein, other compliance failures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 09:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry

Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $150 million in penalties to settle charges by a New York state regulator that the bank suffered from "significant" compliance failures in its relationships with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said on Tuesday that the agreement marks the first regulatory enforcement action against a financial institution for dealings with Epstein, the registered sex offender who committed suicide last August.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.04% 95.4 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.14% 8.821 Delayed Quote.27.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aTHE QUARTER AFTER THE HALF : Why the next three months are key for stocks
RE
09:41aDeutsche Bank to pay $150 million penalty over Jeffrey Epstein, other compliance failures
RE
09:37aLoonie weakens as worries rise about renewed virus lockdowns
RE
09:24aAGV : Response To SGX Queries
PU
09:22aWorld stocks stall but China charge rumbles on
RE
09:20aEU lawmakers agree to include shipping emissions in EU carbon market
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aEU acts to support wine sector as COVID-19 saps demand
RE
09:14aNEW JERSEY MINING : Acquires Roberts Rare Earth Element Prospect in Idaho
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
3BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5Deutsche Bank CEO evaluating help for Wirecard Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group