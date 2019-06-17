Log in
Deutsche Bank to set up 50 billion euro bad bank - source

06/17/2019 | 04:08am EDT
Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner is silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to overhaul its trading operations by creating a so-called bad bank to hold tens of billions of euros of non-core assets, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The overhaul, first reported by the Financial Times, will also include shrinking or shutting equity and rates trading businesses outside of Europe.

The bad bank would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros (44.5 billion pounds) - after adjusting for risk - and comprise mainly long-dated derivatives.

The measures are part of a significant restructuring of the investment bank, a major source of revenue for Germany's largest lender, which has struggled to generate sustainable profits since the 2008 financial crisis.

It is trying to turn itself around, but has faced hurdles such as allegations of money laundering and failed stress tests.

Its attempt to create a German champion through a merger with Commerzbank failed in April.

In May, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing promised shareholders "tough cutbacks" at its underperforming investment bank.

Shares in Deutsche, which have recently traded at record lows, rose 3% in early trade in Frankfurt to top the list of German blue chip shares.

Deutsche said in an emailed statement in response to the FT report that it was "working on measures to accelerate its transformation so as to improve its sustainable profitability. We will update all stakeholders if and when required."

The effort by Sewing marks a further shift by the German lender away from investment banking to focus on more stable forms of revenue, such as transaction banking.

The bank is planning cuts at its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, to win over shareholders unhappy about its performance, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

Sewing is expected to announce changes in July. It reports second-quarter earnings on July 24.

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Ishita Chigilli Palli and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall, Kathrin Jones and Louise Heavens)

