Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bank top managers to forego some pay to cut costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank's top managers will waive one month of fixed pay in an effort to cut costs as Germany's largest lender deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus crisis.

Members of the management board as well as the bank's group management committee will be affected by the move, chief executive Christian Sewing will tell shareholders at next week's annual general meeting, according to a text of the speech published on Tuesday.

The bank, which is undergoing an overhaul after five years of losses, is considering other potential cost savings drawn from its experience from the COVID-19 crisis. They include less office space as people increasingly work from home, and less travel with more video conferencing, Sewing said.

"In this phase of upheaval we have to make our bank even more weatherproof - or, to be more precise, stormproof," Sewing said. "No one knows exactly what the second- and third-round effects of this pandemic will be."

Deutsche Bank's overhaul, announced last year, includes shedding 18,000 jobs. The bank had temporarily put a halt to job reductions, but Sewing said it would resume the effort as planned.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Hans Seidenstuecker and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Sandra Maler/Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pS&P 500 ends lower on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening
RE
04:00pTENARIS : Data scientists from Tenaris's mill in Italy help to develop COVID-19 database and web app
PU
03:57pLoonie slips as investors struggle to calibrate economic downturn
RE
03:56pOil rises as OPEC looks to deepen, extend supply cuts
RE
03:53pU.S. Commerce Dept says China subsidized glass exports to United States
RE
03:53pDeutsche Bank top managers to forego some pay to cut costs
RE
03:51pOil rises as OPEC looks to deepen, extend supply cuts
RE
03:50pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE welcomes language in stimulus bill directing aid to biofuel producers, thanks Congressional members for urging this support
PU
03:45pStefanik Cosponsors Legislation to Support Dairy Product Donation Programs
PU
03:45pPolyconcept Announces the Acquisition of ETS Express
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group