Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH : An uneventful week for gold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:47am EST

22.11.2019 - Market report

created by Michael Blumenroth

Weekly market report

For most markets, the week has been characterised by rather modest margins. The focus remains on the US-Chinese trade conflict. Market participants are currently in anticipation of a small 'Phase 1' trade deal between the two parties before the end of the year.

The past week has seen a large number of reports on the issue, some more positive, some more negative. The markets thus failed to find a clear direction and only moved when supposed new developments in the conflict were reported.

Gold hovers near US$1,470

Mildly supportive of the gold price: a slight decline in yields on government bonds, although these rose again yesterday, and a temporary and small US dollar weakness, all in very manageable dimensions. Gold meandered around the $1,470/ounce mark for much of the week.

Gold in US dollars traded around the 1,466 $/ounce mark on Friday morning last week. On Monday, with the new all-time record highs for the three leading US stock indices, the gold price dropped to the previous week's low of 1,456.50 $/ounce. Prior to this, massive sales on the futures exchanges seemed to have taken place. On Monday afternoon, however, the gold price jumped back above the 1,470 $/ounce mark and reached its weekly high of 1,478.75 $/ounce on Wednesday. Since then, the precious metal has again retreated (down to 1,462.50 $/ounce yesterday evening) and is currently back to 1,470 $/ounce.

The euro saw an unusually narrow trading range against the US dollar throughout the week. Several times, it failed to reach the 1.11 level, but is now trading slightly firmer than at the end of last week.

Xetra-Gold slightly weaker week-on-week

Xetra-Gold dropped from € 42.80/gram last Friday morning to a weekly low of € 42.35/gram on Monday afternoon, but had rebounded to about 43.00 €/gram by Wednesday. This morning, it kicked off trading around €42.75 per gram.

The upcoming trading week in the US is short, due to Thanksgiving on Thursday. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for news regarding the US customs policy.

I wish all readers a restful weekend.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aParagon Gives Hosts Pearl Buck Preschool’s Family Christmas Carnival
SE
07:05aSciScore’s Innovative Solution  Pre-clinical Research Gets Tech Boost
SE
07:04aWe shouldn't rule any firm out of 5G contracts from outset - Merkel
RE
07:03aChina's Didi could offer more services with advent of 5G - president
RE
07:02aPhysical oil and futures align to tell story of a tighter market
RE
06:55aToronto Dominion joins ranks of systemic banks, Deutsche drops a level
RE
06:51aDOLLAR INDEX : heads for smallest weekly change since August; euro slips on PMI data
RE
06:50aEU complains to WTO over Indonesia export curbs on raw materials
RE
06:47aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : An uneventful week for gold
PU
06:45aSouth African Airways wage dispute with striking unions resolved -commission
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
5THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group