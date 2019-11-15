Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH : Central banks buy 38 per cent less gold in Q3 despite strong net purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:10am EST

15.11.2019 - News

created by Arnulf Hinkel, financial journalist

It may sound paradoxical, but according to the latest World Gold Council (WGC) data, central banks worldwide purchased a total of 158.2 tonnes of gold in Q3 2019 - an impressive figure that reflects current geopolitical risks and unresolved crises. By comparison, central banks bought just 371.4 tonnes worldwide in 2017 - in the entire year. Nevertheless, the WGC reports a 38 per cent drop in Q3 demand year-on-year. How could these statements possibly both be true?

Record gold demand in Q3 2018 remains unparalleled

2018 was an enormously strong year for central bank gold purchases, in fact the strongest since 1971, as economist Isabelle Strauss-Kahn reported in her article 'Central banks return to gold' in the July 2019 issue of 'Gold Investor'. Central banks' gold demand in 2018 exceeded that of 2017 by 74 per cent. According to the WGC, Q3 2018 demand proved particularly high at 253.1 tonnes, a record that is unlikely to be broken in the near future. This also clears up the apparent Q3 2019 paradox: as high as central bank demand for gold was, it was even higher in the same quarter of the previous year.

12 per cent higher year-to-date central bank gold demand than in 2018

In spite of the year-on-year drop in Q3, gold demand in 2019 as a whole has remained strong following the record year 2018: with overall net purchases of 547.5 tonnes of gold by the end of September, central banks increased their gold reserves year-to-date by 12 per cent. Russia led gold reserve purchases in the first quarter at 55.3 tonnes, Poland led at approximately 100 tonnes in the second quarter (the largest quarterly demand of a central bank since India purchased 200 tonnes in 2009) and Turkey in Q3 at 71.4 tonnes.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 14:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aU.S. retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop
RE
09:19aCANADIAN HOME SALES HOLD STEADY IN OCTOBER AFTER 7-MONTH STREAK OF GAINS : Crea
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aWATCH LIVE : NAHB Discusses National Trends in Housing Affordability
PU
09:11aCanadian dollar steadies as U.S.-China trade deal hopes climb
RE
09:10aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : NFU Scotland and Minister Meet with North East Milk Producers Following Muller Announcement
PU
09:10aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Central banks buy 38 per cent less gold in Q3 despite strong net purchases
PU
09:10aForeigners Bought C$4.76 Billion in Canadian Securities in September
DJ
09:01aOil prices little changed amid concerns about rising supplies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
5ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group