Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH : Gold-backed ETFs and ETPs on six-year high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 03:52am EDT

09.09.2019 - News

created by Arnulf Hinkel. Financial journalis

2019 established itself as a 'gold year' early on: at the end of Q1 2019, the World Gold Council reported a record level of 1,121.4 tonnes of gold in European gold-backed ETPs (exchange-traded products). In Q2 2019, the gold holdings of European ETPs grew continuously to 1,184 tonnes. In the third quarter, US gold ETF investors seem to be taking the lead again.

Gold ETFs and ETPs see highest inflows since 2013

According to recent data published by Bloomberg L.P. and the World Gold Council in early September 2019, the gold price in US dollars reached its highest level in six years at the end of August, as did inflows into gold-backed ETPs. For three consecutive months, gold ETFs and ETPs recorded net inflows, and in August, those of US-based gold ETFs reached 77.9 tonnes, more than doubling European inflows, which amounted to 33.4 tonnes. Together with total inflows of 10.9 tonnes in Asia and other regions, global gold holdings in ETFs and ETPs increased by 122.3 tonnes - the highest net inflows since September 2013.

Gold shines as safe investment in current market environment

In addition to the current geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, one circumstance in particular is responsible for the recent success of gold: the central banks' policies of low or negative interest rates. With the threat of punitive interest rates for savers (which institutional investors are already all too familiar with), European private investors have realised that a safe alternative to gold in the form of fixed-income investments no longer exists - at least until the ECB abandons its loose monetary policy. This, however, is not to be expected in the medium term, as the future head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, made unmistakably clear during her appearance in the European Parliament on 4 September 2019. Until this central bank policy is changed, the fact that gold does not provide any yield becomes less of a disadvantage.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aBritish investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit
RE
04:22aSHEARWATER GEOSERVICES : returns for new acquisition and processing contract in Turkey
PU
04:17aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Zallaf Company discuss development plans for discovered and undeveloped fields with DeGolyer and MacNaughton
PU
04:16aDOLLAR INDEX : Euro remains subdued before key ECB meeting this week
RE
04:15aApple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
RE
04:08aSouth Africa's rand starts week on the front foot
RE
04:00aChina's August new loans seen up slightly, more easing expected
RE
03:59aGerman Exports Rose Unexpectedly in July After String of Negative Data
DJ
03:56aUS Treasury Amends Cuba Sanctions
DJ
03:52aADNOC CEO : $11 trillion investment needed to meet future global energy demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
5Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider and 812 GTS to maintain fast track growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group