Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/23/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2020 / 18:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2020
Address: https://www.xetra-gold.com/downloads/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2020
Address: https://www.xetra-gold.com/en/downloads/

23.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH
Postfach
60485 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.xetra-gold.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1028753  23.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
