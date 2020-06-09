Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : 12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

06/09/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 9 June 2020 Page 1 of 1

12-months Bills

of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 9 June 2020 for the

12-months Bills of the ESM

Maturity: 10 June 2021 (364 interest days)

ISIN: EU000A2SB9Q6

Common Code: 218762620

was as follows:

Bids

6,714.00 mn

Competitive bids

1,315.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

5,399.00 mn

Allotment / Issue volume

1,499.10 mn

- Lowest accepted price

100.50815 %

- Weighted average price

100.51935 %

- Average yield

-0.5110

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

25

%

- for non-competitive bids

15

%

Cover ratio

4.5

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 12:02:09 UTC
