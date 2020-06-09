Deutsche Bundesbank : 12-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

Press release
12-months Bills
of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 9 June 2020 for the
12-months Bills of the ESM
Maturity: 10 June 2021 (364 interest days)
ISIN: EU000A2SB9Q6
Common Code: 218762620
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
6,714.00 mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
1,315.00 mn
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
5,399.00 mn
|
|
Allotment / Issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
1,499.10 mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
100.50815 %
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
100.51935 %
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.5110
|
%
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
4.5
|
|
