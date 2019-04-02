Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result -

04/02/2019

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 2 April 2019 Page 1 of 1

3-months Bills

of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 2 April 2019 for the

3-months Bills of the ESM

Maturity: 4 July 2019 (91 interest days)

ISIN: EU000A1Z9949

Common Code: 197470348

was as follows:

Bids

5,324.00 mn

Competitive bids

1,448.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

3,876.00 mn

Allotment / Issue volume

1,990.80 mn

- Lowest accepted price

100.11770 %

- Weighted average price

100.12511 %

- Average yield

-0.4943

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

35

%

- for non-competitive bids

30

%

Cover ratio

2.7

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:41:10 UTC
