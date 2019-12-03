Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

12/03/2019 | 07:43am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 3 December 2019 Page 1 of 1

3-months Bills

of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 3 December 2019 for the

3-months Bills of the ESM

Maturity: 5 March 2020 (91 interest days)

ISIN: EU000A2SB9A0

Common Code: 208937219

was as follows:

Bids

8,290.00 mn

Competitive bids

2,615.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

5,675.00 mn

Allotment / Issue volume

2,497.75 mn

- Lowest accepted price

100.13000 %

- Weighted average price

100.13389 %

- Average yield

-0.5290

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

70

%

- for non-competitive bids

27

%

Cover ratio

3.3

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:42:01 UTC
