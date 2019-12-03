Deutsche Bundesbank : 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result

Press release
Frankfurt am Main 3 December 2019 Page 1 of 1
3-months Bills
of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 3 December 2019 for the
3-months Bills of the ESM
Maturity: 5 March 2020 (91 interest days)
ISIN: EU000A2SB9A0
Common Code: 208937219
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
8,290.00 mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
2,615.00 mn
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
5,675.00 mn
|
|
Allotment / Issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
2,497.75 mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
100.13000 %
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
100.13389 %
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.5290
|
%
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
3.3
|
|
