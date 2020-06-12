Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of a multi-ISIN-Auction - Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

Press release
Announcement of a multi-ISIN-Auction
Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
According to the issuance schedule of the German Federal Government for the second quarter of 2020 the following Bubills will be reopened by a multi-ISIN-auction on 22 June 2020:
Reopening
Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
May 2020 issue / maturity 6 months
ISIN DE0001137883
Current volume: € 4 billion
Due on 4 November 2020
Residual maturity: 5 months (133 interest days)
Reopening
Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
May 2020 issue / maturity 12 months
ISIN DE0001030211
Current volume : € 4 billion
Due on 5 May 2021
Residual maturity: 11 months (315 interest days)
A total amount of € 8 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 4 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 22 June 2020.
Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids are to be submitted through the Bund Bidding System BBS and must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.00005 percentage points. Non- competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Date of invitation to bid:
|
Friday, 19 June 2020
|
Bidding period:
|
Monday, 22 June 2020,
|
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Value date:
|
Wednesday, 24 June 2020
In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.
