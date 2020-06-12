Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of a multi-ISIN-Auction - Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

06/12/2020 | 06:13am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 12 June 2020 Page 1 of 2

Announcement of a multi-ISIN-Auction

Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

According to the issuance schedule of the German Federal Government for the second quarter of 2020 the following Bubills will be reopened by a multi-ISIN-auction on 22 June 2020:

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

May 2020 issue / maturity 6 months

ISIN DE0001137883

Current volume: € 4 billion

Due on 4 November 2020

Residual maturity: 5 months (133 interest days)

Reopening

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

May 2020 issue / maturity 12 months

ISIN DE0001030211

Current volume : € 4 billion

Due on 5 May 2021

Residual maturity: 11 months (315 interest days)

A total amount of € 8 billion is envisaged for the reopened Bubills (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 4 billion for each Bubill. The effective increase amount of each Bubill will be determined as part of the auction allotment on 22 June 2020.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Frankfurt am Main 12 June 2020 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids are to be submitted through the Bund Bidding System BBS and must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.00005 percentage points. Non- competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 19 June 2020

Bidding period:

Monday, 22 June 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 10:12:05 UTC
