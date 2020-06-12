Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of a multi-ISIN-Auction - Two Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

Frankfurt am Main 12 June 2020 Page 2 of 2

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids are to be submitted through the Bund Bidding System BBS and must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.00005 percentage points. Non- competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Friday, 19 June 2020 Bidding period: Monday, 22 June 2020, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Value date: Wednesday, 24 June 2020

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.