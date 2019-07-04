Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction - Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 4 July 2019

Announcement of a multi-ISIN auction

Reopening of two inflation-linked bonds of the Federal Republic of Germany

The German Federal Government will reopen the following inflation-linked bonds through a multi-ISIN auction on 9 July 2019:

% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2012 (2023) ISIN DE0001030542

Current volume: € 16 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2023

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2020

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 96.76392

Indexation Coefficient: 1.08400 (on the value date 11 July 2019)

% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) ISIN DE0001030559

Current volume: € 13.8 billion

Maturity: 15 April 2030

Interest payment: 15 April annually

Next interest payment: 15 April 2020

Reference index: HICP excluding tobacco

Indexbasis: 99.15592

Indexation Coefficient: 1.05785 (on the value date 11 July 2019)

An increase of € 750 million in total is envisaged for the reopening of both bonds (including respective retention quote) with a planned share of € 500 million for the 0.10% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2012 (2023), ISIN DE0001030542, and of € 250 million for the 0.50% inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030), ISIN DE0001030559. The effective increase of each bond will be determined by the allotment on 9 July 2019.

